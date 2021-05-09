Holy Rosary Marathon for an end to the Pandemic | Basilica of the Holy House of Loreto, Italy. The most affected, during this pandemic, were the elderly. Join us, today from the Basilica of the Holy … More





The most affected, during this pandemic, were the elderly. Join us, today from the Basilica of the Holy House of Loreto, Italy, to pray for all the seniors. Tune in to SW Prayer and join us to pray the Holy Rosary for various intentions during these dark days. Join us for the recitation of the Holy Rosary from Shrines around the world for the whole month of May with the first Prayer of the Rosary presided over by Pope Francis from Basilica Vaticana. Tune into swprayer.org for the LIVE broadcast from across the globe to pray for the entire world wounded by this pandemic.



