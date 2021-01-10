Terrible storm Filomena tormenting Spain again - Jan 2021 The Filomena storm brought an unprecedented cold snap and heavy rainfall to Spain - many cities, including Madrid, the country's capital, … More





The Filomena storm brought an unprecedented cold snap and heavy rainfall to Spain - many cities, including Madrid, the country's capital, were covered with snow.

Heavy snowfalls have been reported in northern and central Spain. The Spanish Meteorological Agency has issued an "orange" warning for most Spanish regions and a "red" warning for three provinces in central Spain.

The Filomena storm also hit the Canary Islands, bringing with it strong winds and rains.



