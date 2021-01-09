Clicks44
Twitter permanently suspends Trump due to 'risk of further incitement' 'Special Report' anchor Bret Baier and White House correspondent John Roberts discuss the breaking news from WashingtonMore
Twitter permanently suspends Trump due to 'risk of further incitement'
'Special Report' anchor Bret Baier and White House correspondent John Roberts discuss the breaking news from Washington
'Special Report' anchor Bret Baier and White House correspondent John Roberts discuss the breaking news from Washington
Pres. Reagan was right: “Freedom is a fragile thing and is never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people.”