Answering Protestant objections to Marian Devotion
In this talk given by the late John Vennari (RIP), he explains how devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary is rooted in scripture. He also explains how Sola Scriptura or the Protestant belief of "The Bible Alone" is dis-proven by the very scriptures as well as by historical evidence.