The Traditional Latin Mass—with Palestrina's Missa Papae Marcelli: Kyrie by the Tallis Scholars.
The Traditional Latin Mass—with Palestrina's Missa Papae Marcelli: Kyrie by the Tallis Scholars.
Mass of the Ages is now on Kickstarter: theliturgy.org/kickstarter
—
We are group of Catholic filmmakers and designers who are crafting a gorgeous and compelling documentary on the Catholic Church’s most cherished tradition: the Latin Mass. The same Mass that nourished the soul of St. Thomas Aquinas as he wrote his Summa and that helped St. Patrick to convert Ireland is available to this day, yet many do not know about it.
This is the Mass of history, the Mass of the saints, and its popularity is growing. Why are young people flocking to this ancient Mass as soon as they learn of it? It is the only way to restore the morality and reason that once made Christendom a just society that was pleasing to God.
In this documentary, special care is given to portray this precious sacrificial liturgy with the reverence and awe it deserves. The filmmakers will interview Catholics from all walks of life to investigate the power of the old Mass and the profound effect it has on our spiritual lives. The aim is to show that the loss of faith the Church has experienced in the last half century will only be repaired once there is a return to Christ and His real presence in the Eucharist, and that the Traditional Latin Mass is where we are to receive Him and worship Him with the utmost solemnity and adoration.
