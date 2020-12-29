Deadliest month of COVID-19 pandemic in US with worse possibly to come | ABC News. December has been the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic with 65,000 Americans losing their lives, and now … More





December has been the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic with 65,000 Americans losing their lives, and now the US has detected its first case of the UK coronavirus variant strain. Subscribe:



ABC News provides around the clock coverage of news events as they break in Australia and abroad, including the latest coronavirus pandemic updates. It's news when you want it, from Australia's most trusted news organisation.



