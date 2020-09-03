Unborn life' added to Trump 2020 priorities list; anniversary of end of WW II - EWTN News Nightly

Clicks18
Unborn life' added to Trump 2020 priorities list - EWTN News Nightly
The Trump Campaign has added protecting unborn life to its 2nd term agenda. The addition is the result of the efforts of pro-life advocates “Live Action,” a nonprofit which works to end abortion. We spoke with “Live Action’s” Alison Centofante, Director of External Relations about what this means for pro-life efforts going forward. EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent Owen Jensen has the story.