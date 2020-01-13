Clicks307
Back into Green!
Something green to mark the start of 'Ordinary Time' in the Church's liturgical year! My sermon reflecting on this can be read www.tumblr.com/privacy/consent. This photo is a happy memory from my first pilgrimage to see Our Lady of Guadalupe at around this time about 3 years ago!
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
