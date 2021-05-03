Cool Heads Calm Anger's Boiling Blood The world today is not at peace… not at rest… because it is not listening to God. Instead He is tuned out with myriad of distractions… a deluge of media…radio, … More





The world today is not at peace… not at rest… because it is not listening to God. Instead He is tuned out with myriad of distractions… a deluge of media…radio, ipads, ipods, internet… smart phones, TV, movies. As a result, almost every man of our times is slow to hear and swift to anger, causing many to give into all sorts of uncleanness and an abundance of naughtiness. Once again, the mass media, Hollywood, news blogs, internet, provide for this in abundance in almost every movie and on nearly every popular website. As a result, the Word of God, which is able to save man’s soul is not easily ingrafted. And, as St. James notes, anger rises up…and worketh in the world… anger, uncleanness and naughtiness. If this anger is not controlled it easily leads to our blood to boil! This boiling blood is not kept under control by a cool head, it can easily become like a volcano. It should be used up in someway that is constructive if it cannot be avoided! If not, it invades the rational powers and enlists them to do something spiteful or vengeful. The coolest head is that of Christ…and He can be found at the Mass. Bring your boiling blood to cool at the Mass and through meditating frequently upon the Passion, especially in the Rosary and the Stations of the Cross.



For more please go to



use promo code SENSUSFIDELIUM for 20% off



type SF15 at Checkout for 15% off



Mediatrix Press affiliate link -



Glory & Shine products here



***Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible***



PLEASE HELP OUR CHANNEL GROW



1. Become a Channel Patron:



2. Visit the website



3. Subscribe to Other Video Platforms

BitChute ---

Rumble ---

My Catholic Tube -

LBRY.tv ---

ODYSEE -

UGETube -

BrandNewTube -

GabTV -

GloriaTV -

Brighteon -



4. Paypal, Bitcoin, Anedot, Stripe, Square & PO Box donations -



5. YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" =

Please "Like" our videos so that Youtube shares it to others by clicking the "Like" thumbs-up under the video =



6. Please share this video , and help others find Christ inside the Catholic Church! Please share this video on Facebook and Twitter using the share button.



7. Follow on Social Media:

Facebook:

Twitter: https://

YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" =

Parler:

SP3RN:

GAB:



8. Follow on iTunes:

apple.com/…cast/sensus-fidelium-catholic-podcast/id1477010758 Cool Heads Calm Anger's Boiling BloodThe world today is not at peace… not at rest… because it is not listening to God. Instead He is tuned out with myriad of distractions… a deluge of media…radio, ipads, ipods, internet… smart phones, TV, movies. As a result, almost every man of our times is slow to hear and swift to anger, causing many to give into all sorts of uncleanness and an abundance of naughtiness. Once again, the mass media, Hollywood, news blogs, internet, provide for this in abundance in almost every movie and on nearly every popular website. As a result, the Word of God, which is able to save man’s soul is not easily ingrafted. And, as St. James notes, anger rises up…and worketh in the world… anger, uncleanness and naughtiness. If this anger is not controlled it easily leads to our blood to boil! This boiling blood is not kept under control by a cool head, it can easily become like a volcano. It should be used up in someway that is constructive if it cannot be avoided! If not, it invades the rational powers and enlists them to do something spiteful or vengeful. The coolest head is that of Christ…and He can be found at the Mass. Bring your boiling blood to cool at the Mass and through meditating frequently upon the Passion, especially in the Rosary and the Stations of the Cross.For more please go to reginaprophetarum.org & please say 3 Hail Marys for the priest catholicartcompany.com use promo code SENSUSFIDELIUM for 20% off tanbooks.com type SF15 at Checkout for 15% offMediatrix Press affiliate link - mediatrixpress.com Glory & Shine products here gloryandshine.com ***Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible***PLEASE HELP OUR CHANNEL GROW1. Become a Channel Patron: patreon.com/SensusFidelium 2. Visit the website sensusfidelium.us for Gueranger, Saint of the Day, Apologetics, Meditation by the Saints, Scripture Study and more.3. Subscribe to Other Video PlatformsBitChute --- bitchute.com/channel/2DfNS9O91Ms0/ Rumble --- rumble.com/c/c-298311 My Catholic Tube - mycatholictube.com/videos/sensus-fidelium-channel/ LBRY.tv --- lbry.tv/@SensusFidelium:c ODYSEE - odysee.com/@SensusFidelium:c UGETube - utahgunexchange.com/@Sensus Fidelium BrandNewTube - brandnewtube.com/@SensusFidelium GabTV - gab.com/channel/Sensus_Fidelium GloriaTV - @Sensus Fidelium Brighteon - brighteon.com/channels/sensusfidelium 4. Paypal, Bitcoin, Anedot, Stripe, Square & PO Box donations - sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ 5. YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" =Please "Like" our videos so that Youtube shares it to others by clicking the "Like" thumbs-up under the video =6. Please share this video, and help others find Christ inside the Catholic Church! Please share this video on Facebook and Twitter using the share button.7. Follow on Social Media:Facebook: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/SensusFideliu Twitter: https:// twitter.com/sensus_fidelium YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" =Parler: parler.com/profile/Sensusfidelium/posts SP3RN: sp3rn.com/community/pages/14-sensus-fidelium GAB: gab.com/Sensus_Fidelium 8. Follow on iTunes: