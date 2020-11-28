Richard Madeley: Boris treats us like 'dim 8-year-olds' over coronavirus. Lockdown sceptic and broadcaster Richard Madeley says Boris Johnson is talking to people in the nation "as if they were a … More

Lockdown sceptic and broadcaster Richard Madeley says Boris Johnson is talking to people in the nation "as if they were a class of rather dim 8-year-olds." He accused the government of "losing the plot" over their handling of the coronavirus restrictions this Christmas, "there's no point in telling people to do something when you know full well that they're just going to ignore you or laugh at you." Mr Madeley thought restrictions coming into force on the 2nd of December meant "this is a national pretend lockdown."