President of Real Clear Politics, Tom Bevan, Gives Analysis on Georgia Race Polls

The Co-Founder and President of Real Clear Politics, Tom Bevan, joins to give his analysis on the Georgia race polls. The president held a rally in Georgia last night for Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue. Although the rally drew a large crowd and a lot of enthusiasm, Bevan shares whether he believes that will translate into votes for the candidates. The president of Real Clear Politics also discusses whether the lawmakers contesting the Electoral College Certification will be able to accomplish anything and if it will have any bearing on the outcome of the presidential election.