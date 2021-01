"Dominion machines in 3 of the largest Republican precincts are down.They are told they cant scan their ballots because the machines dont work.The pole workers are saying 'When it's fixed we'll scan … More

"Dominion machines in 3 of the largest Republican precincts are down.They are told they cant scan their ballots because the machines dont work.The pole workers are saying 'When it's fixed we'll scan it for you'. There's all kinds of red flags"