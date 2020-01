Francis Showered Ambassadors With Code Words Of Global Elites

Oh, indeed dpfurey . Pope Francis' intense sympathy for the plight the world's persecuted Christians is well known. It almost rivals his heart-rending grief at the wholesale slaughter of the unborn.The Church is lucky to have a pontiff with such unprecedented skill in repeatedly drawing attention to these issues during his public ministry. Just look at the courageous stance he's taken in …

Oh, indeed dpfurey . Pope Francis' intense sympathy for the plight the world's persecuted Christians is well known. It almost rivals his heart-rending grief at the wholesale slaughter of the unborn.The Church is lucky to have a pontiff with such unprecedented skill in repeatedly drawing attention to these issues during his public ministry. Just look at the courageous stance he's taken in supporting Cardinal Zen in the face of Communist China's subversion and secularization of Catholicism or his scathing denunciations against the United Nation's promotion of abortion.Pope Francis has no hesitation at all in offering far more than a proverbial "slap on the hand" when it comes to confronting the threats the Church faces today.