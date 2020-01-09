Francis Showered Ambassadors With Code Words Of Global Elites

In his annual speech to 180 ambassadors accredited to the Holy See (January 9) Francis endorsed globalism.
He insisted that a reform of the "multilateral system" was clearly needed, beginning with the UN. Francis raised “serious concern” about an alleged "global warming" and asked for a “ecological conversion” for “our common home.”
Referring to the abuse hoax he complained that “some” Catholic clergy have committed grave crimes against the “dignity” of teenagers.
Francis dreamed of a “possible and necessary” world without nuclear weapons, and advertised his “Global Education Pact” that will be signed on May 14 at the Vatican.
He invoked an “epochal change” we are allegedly experiencing, and demanded “a process” of education and the creation of “educational villages.”
#newsFzyxugepux
Clicks231
- Report
Social networks
I am sure there was a lot about Jesus and the persecution of Christian's in speech also. You know, seeing as how he's pope.......
Oh, indeed dpfurey. Pope Francis' intense sympathy for the plight the world's persecuted Christians is well known. It almost rivals his heart-rending grief at the wholesale slaughter of the unborn.
The Church is lucky to have a pontiff with such unprecedented skill in repeatedly drawing attention to these issues during his public ministry. Just look at the courageous stance he's taken in …More
The Church is lucky to have a pontiff with such unprecedented skill in repeatedly drawing attention to these issues during his public ministry. Just look at the courageous stance he's taken in …More
Oh, indeed dpfurey. Pope Francis' intense sympathy for the plight the world's persecuted Christians is well known. It almost rivals his heart-rending grief at the wholesale slaughter of the unborn.
The Church is lucky to have a pontiff with such unprecedented skill in repeatedly drawing attention to these issues during his public ministry. Just look at the courageous stance he's taken in supporting Cardinal Zen in the face of Communist China's subversion and secularization of Catholicism or his scathing denunciations against the United Nation's promotion of abortion.
Pope Francis has no hesitation at all in offering far more than a proverbial "slap on the hand" when it comes to confronting the threats the Church faces today.
The Church is lucky to have a pontiff with such unprecedented skill in repeatedly drawing attention to these issues during his public ministry. Just look at the courageous stance he's taken in supporting Cardinal Zen in the face of Communist China's subversion and secularization of Catholicism or his scathing denunciations against the United Nation's promotion of abortion.
Pope Francis has no hesitation at all in offering far more than a proverbial "slap on the hand" when it comes to confronting the threats the Church faces today.