On Palm Sunday, March 28, two bombers attacked a cathedral in Makassar, Indonesia. Authorities are now investigating any ties between the bombers and radical networks. They linked one of the militants to a 2019 suicide attack that killed 23 people at a cathedral in the Philippines. The Palm Sunday bombing is the most recent attack on Christians, a growing trend in the world's largest Muslim-majority country. CurrentsNews