At Home with Jim and Joy - 2021-04-15 - Charles Engel Pt. 2 Author Charles Engel shows how forgiveness has the power to heal hardened hearts and turn minds towards the love of Christ.. Hosted by Jim … More

At Home with Jim and Joy - 2021-04-15 - Charles Engel Pt. 2



Author Charles Engel shows how forgiveness has the power to heal hardened hearts and turn minds towards the love of Christ.. Hosted by Jim and Joy Pinto, part 2 of 2.