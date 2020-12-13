"An apostle of joy"

Fabio, a cooperator of Opus Dei in Italy, died recently due to a cancerous tumor. A friend of his recounts the story of his life, marked by joy and generous self-giving.

TESTIMONIES

Dear friends, I have died. To all those who I have loved intensely, I assure you that I will continue loving you from up there. To everyone else I apologize for losing the wonderful opportunity to love you, but I will do so now from my new life. We are born and we will not die. Fabio