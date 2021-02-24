Conservatives Object Xavier Becerra as Nation's Top Health Official | EWTN News Nightly President Joe Biden's choice for the nation's top health official went before a Senate committee to begin his … More





President Joe Biden's choice for the nation's top health official went before a Senate committee to begin his confirmation process. Xavier Becerra will face an uphill battle, as Republicans attempt to halt his nomination. Republicans came right out of the gate and questioned the nominee about protecting human life, and the values of religious liberty. Even Democratic West Virginia Senator, Joe Manchin, says he has not decided whether he will support Becerra. Earlier this week, more than 100 conservatives sent a memo to Republican members of congress calling Becerra an extremist who will carry the liberal agenda if confirmed. The memo read, "No federal agency has more influence over policies relating to the sanctity of life, human dignity, and religious liberty than the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)," and "Becerra has a troubling record on all of these fronts." The memo slammed Becerra during his time as a congressman stating, "He has consistently voted in favor of taxpayer-funded abortions." Senator Tom Cotton turned to social media against the nomination and the lawsuit Becerra brought against the Little Sisters of the Poor. He said Becerra was "So extreme. Becerra even sued nuns for practicing their faith." The pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List says Becerra is the wrong person for the job, and other groups like the March for Life say if confirmed Becerra will divide America. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Conservatives Object Xavier Becerra as Nation's Top Health Official | EWTN News NightlyPresident Joe Biden's choice for the nation's top health official went before a Senate committee to begin his confirmation process. Xavier Becerra will face an uphill battle, as Republicans attempt to halt his nomination. Republicans came right out of the gate and questioned the nominee about protecting human life, and the values of religious liberty. Even Democratic West Virginia Senator, Joe Manchin, says he has not decided whether he will support Becerra. Earlier this week, more than 100 conservatives sent a memo to Republican members of congress calling Becerra an extremist who will carry the liberal agenda if confirmed. The memo read, "No federal agency has more influence over policies relating to the sanctity of life, human dignity, and religious liberty than the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)," and "Becerra has a troubling record on all of these fronts." The memo slammed Becerra during his time as a congressman stating, "He has consistently voted in favor of taxpayer-funded abortions." Senator Tom Cotton turned to social media against the nomination and the lawsuit Becerra brought against the Little Sisters of the Poor. He said Becerra was "So extreme. Becerra even sued nuns for practicing their faith." The pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List says Becerra is the wrong person for the job, and other groups like the March for Life say if confirmed Becerra will divide America. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly