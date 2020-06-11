Bishop Recognised – But There Is a Hitch

Fuzhou clandestine Archbishop Petrus Lin Jia Shan has been recognised by the Chinese government.
Fuzhou is a southern Chinese city opposite Taiwan. On June 7, Xiamen State Bishop Joseph Cai Bingrui, 53, welcomed Shan during a Eucharist.
The hitch of the matter: Shan is 85, according to other sources 90 years old.
The controversial but still secret agreement between China and the Vatican will be prolonged for (only) one year, FaroDiRoma.it writes.
