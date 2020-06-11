Bishop Recognised – But There Is a Hitch

Petrus Lin Jia Shan

Joseph Cai Bingrui

Fuzhou clandestine Archbishophas been recognised by the Chinese government.Fuzhou is a southern Chinese city opposite Taiwan. On June 7, Xiamen State Bishop, 53, welcomed Shan during a Eucharist.The hitch of the matter: Shan is 85, according to other sources 90 years old.The controversial but still secret agreement between China and the Vatican will be prolonged for (only) one year, FaroDiRoma.it writes.