Biden Administration Preventing Media Access to the Southern Border | EWTN News Nightly More than a dozen Republican Senators are heading to the Southern border to shine a light on the border crisis.… More





More than a dozen Republican Senators are heading to the Southern border to shine a light on the border crisis. Senators say the Biden administration outlawed any media to attend. However, a group of Democrats just wrapped up a visit to the border and one camera was allowed inside a facility. Republicans say the Biden administration is not being transparent with the border crisis, and no previous administration has prevented the media access to the border. The group, led by Republican Ted Cruz of Texas, says President Joe Biden doesn't want the public to see the conditions there. The 18 Republicans say the Biden administration is trying to cover up this crisis by denying press access to border facilities. Senator James Lankford stated, "This administration in the last 24 hours said we will show you what's going on, so they sent a government camera reporter to take government photos and send it out to the media and say here's your video you can run with it." The video provided by the Biden administration is limited and reporters who traveled with Democrats on the trip were advised not to ask any questions to the 766 teenagers inside the facility. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Biden Administration Preventing Media Access to the Southern Border | EWTN News NightlyMore than a dozen Republican Senators are heading to the Southern border to shine a light on the border crisis. Senators say the Biden administration outlawed any media to attend. However, a group of Democrats just wrapped up a visit to the border and one camera was allowed inside a facility. Republicans say the Biden administration is not being transparent with the border crisis, and no previous administration has prevented the media access to the border. The group, led by Republican Ted Cruz of Texas, says President Joe Biden doesn't want the public to see the conditions there. The 18 Republicans say the Biden administration is trying to cover up this crisis by denying press access to border facilities. Senator James Lankford stated, "This administration in the last 24 hours said we will show you what's going on, so they sent a government camera reporter to take government photos and send it out to the media and say here's your video you can run with it." The video provided by the Biden administration is limited and reporters who traveled with Democrats on the trip were advised not to ask any questions to the 766 teenagers inside the facility. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly