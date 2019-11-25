Dr Jordan Peterson crying. About Despair. About his own state of mind

Rex covers a wide range of topics with the world's most popular intellectual and author of the best-selling book "12 Rules for Life." They discuss political correctness, identity politics, free … More

Rex covers a wide range of topics with the world's most popular intellectual and author of the best-selling book "12 Rules for Life." They discuss political correctness, identity politics, free speech on campus, the challenges of being a public figure, Twitter mobs, and a host of other subjects.