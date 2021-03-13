Is the Fast Food Industry Aware of its Catholic Customers During the Lenten Season? As Catholics await the coming of Easter, they continue to practice Lenten observances; those include prayer, fastin… More





As Catholics await the coming of Easter, they continue to practice Lenten observances; those include prayer, fasting and almsgiving. Correspondent, Mark Irons tries to answer the question: is the fast food industry paying attention to the abstaining from meat during Lent? Irons called up various establishments looking for answers. A place like Arby's, with its slogan "we have the meats" is now offering a limited time fish sandwich, and Popeye's Chicken is joining the fish frenzy, recently introducing a Cajun flounder option. It wasn't until Irons heard back from the corporate offices of White Castle that it became clear that the fast food industry is very aware of the Catholic Church's calendar. The Vice President of Marketing and PR for White Castle, Jamie Richardson is a Catholic himself and says, "We know this is an important time of year for so many of our customers, our Catholic customers especially, so we want to be there for them." The fast food tradition is not as old as the Catholic Church but it does go back decades. Richardson says White Castle has been offering a fish option since the 1950s, and in the 1960s McDonalds started hooking Catholic customers as well. According to McDonalds, the filet-o-fish was created when a franchisee "...noticed a decrease in sales on Fridays" and "...convinced McDonald's to test a breaded whitefish sandwich to help satisfy customers who abstained from eating meat on Fridays in observance of Lent." Correspondent Mark Irons reports.