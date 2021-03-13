March 14 The Second Reading breski1 Letter to the Ephesians 2,4-10. But God, who is rich in mercy, because of the great love he had for us, even when we were dead in our transgressions, brought us … More

Letter to the Ephesians 2,4-10.

But God, who is rich in mercy, because of the great love he had for us,

even when we were dead in our transgressions, brought us to life with Christ (by grace you have been saved),

raised us up with him, and seated us with him in the heavens in Christ Jesus,

that in the ages to come he might show the immeasurable riches of his grace in his kindness to us in Christ Jesus.

For by grace you have been saved through faith, and this is not from you; it is the gift of God;

it is not from works, so no one may boast.

For we are his handiwork, created in Christ Jesus for the good works that God has prepared in advance, that we should live in them.