New Institute at the Pontifical Gregorian University Will Develop Studies on Human Dignity and Care

The Center for Child Protection in Rome (CCP) will become the Institute of Anthropology. The new institute at the Pontifical Gregorian University will be officially launched in September. It will further develop studies on human dignity and care. For nearly a decade, the CCP has been providing formation and resources to strengthen the Church's commitment to protect minors. Fr. Hans Zollner, a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors and President of the Center for Child Protection, joins to share the mission of the new institute and why the change. Fr. Zollner explains how the center's work will carry over to the institute. The president of the CCP discusses how he believes this will develop the Church's commitment to protect minors and vulnerable persons.