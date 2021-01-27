Clicks3.7K
Tantum Ergo Sacramentum. 28 Saint Thomas Aquinas Doctor of the Church (1225-1274)
lutesongs on Jul 28, 2011 Tantum Ergo Sacramentum. The great Saint Thomas was born of noble parents at Aquino near Naples in Italy, in 1225; his century was replete with great names and Christian works, yet he dominates it by the power of his thought and the perfection of his works. In his childhood he was the provider for the poor of the neighborhood during a famine; his father, meeting him in a corridor with the food he had succeeded in taking from the kitchen, asked him what he had under his cloak; he opened it and fresh roses fell on the ground. The nobleman embraced his son and amid his tears, gave him permission to follow thereafter all inspirations of his charity.
The young student, like the holy man Job, made a pact with his eyes and forbade them to see anything which might favor in his heart any desires for a life of ease. At the University of Naples he led a retired life of study and prayer, and continued his charities, giving all he had which was superfluous. He was recognized already by his professors as a genius, but it was Saint Albert the Great who later said of his disciple whom some called the mute ox, that some day the lowing of this ox will resound throughout the entire world.
At the age of seventeen he received the Dominican habit at Naples. His family opposed this choice, and he was set upon by his brothers on his way to Paris. They attempted in vain to remove his holy habit, but he was taken in custody and obliged to suffer a two years' captivity in their castle of Rocca Secca. Neither the caresses of his mother and sisters, nor the threats and stratagems of his brothers, could shake him in his vocation. His older sister was won over by him and renounced a brilliant marriage to embrace religious life; later she was Abbess of her convent in Capua.
While Saint Thomas was in confinement at Rocca Secca, his brothers endeavored to entrap him into sin, but the attempt only ended in the triumph of his purity. Snatching from the hearth a burning coal, the Saint drove from his chamber the courtesan whom they had concealed there. Then marking a cross upon the wall, he knelt down to pray. Immediately, while he was rapt in ecstasy, an Angel girded him with a cord, in token of the gift of perpetual chastity which God had given him. The pain caused by the girdle was so sharp that Saint Thomas uttered a piercing cry, which brought his guards into the room. But he never related this grace to anyone save Father Raynald, his confessor, a short time before his death. Thus originated the Confraternity of the Angelic Warfare, for the preservation of the virtue of chastity.
Having at length escaped, Saint Thomas went to Cologne to study under Blessed Albert the Great, and afterwards was sent with him to Paris, where for several years he taught philosophy and theology. The Church has ever venerated his numerous writings as a treasure of sacred doctrine; in naming him the Angelic Doctor she has indicated that his science is more divine than human. The rarest gifts of intellect were combined in him with the most tender piety. Prayer, he said, had taught him more than study. His singular devotion to the Blessed Sacrament shines forth in the Office and hymns which he composed for the feast of Corpus Christi. To the words miraculously uttered by a crucifix at Naples, Well hast thou written concerning Me, Thomas. What shall I give thee as a reward? he replied, Naught save Thyself, O Lord. Saint Thomas was loved for his unfailing gentleness and his readiness to lend his services or great lights to all who sought them. He died at Fossa Nuova in 1274, on his way to the General Council of Lyons, to which Pope Gregory X had summoned him.
Reflection. The knowledge of God is for all, but hidden treasures are reserved for those who have ever followed the Lamb.
Little Pictorial Lives of the Saints, a compilation based on Butler's Lives of the Saints and other sources by John Gilmary Shea (Benziger Brothers: New York, 1894).
Genio della filosofia che sconfisse definitivamente il pericolo del fideismo nel cattolicesimo ,vergognosamente esiliato da 50 anni da molti seminari . Riabilitare o rivalutare Lutero significa attaccare lui ed il corretto rapporto tra ragione e fede .
Tantum ergo Sacraméntum,
Venerémur cérnui:
Et antíquum documentum
Novo cedat rítui;
Præstet fides suppleméntum
Sénsuum deféctui.
Genitori Genitóque,
Laus et iubilátio;
Salus, honor, virtus quoque,
Sit et benedíctio;
Procedénti ab utróque
Compar sit laudátio.
Amen.
Saints of the Day:
Aemilian of Trebi
Agatha Lin
Amadeus of Lausanne
Antimus of Brantôme
Archebran
Brigid of Picardy
Callinicus
Cannera of Inis Cathaig
Charlemagne
Constantly
Flavian of Civita Vecchia
Glastian of Kinglassie
James the Almsgiver
James the Hermit
Jerome Lu
John of Reomay
Joseph Freinademetz
Julian Maunoir
Julian of Cuenca
Lawrence Wang
Leucius of Apollonia
María Luisa…More
Aemilian of Trebi
Agatha Lin
Amadeus of Lausanne
Antimus of Brantôme
Archebran
Brigid of Picardy
Callinicus
Cannera of Inis Cathaig
Charlemagne
Constantly
Flavian of Civita Vecchia
Glastian of Kinglassie
James the Almsgiver
James the Hermit
Jerome Lu
John of Reomay
Joseph Freinademetz
Julian Maunoir
Julian of Cuenca
Lawrence Wang
Leucius of Apollonia
María Luisa Montesinos Orduña
Maura of Picardy
Mosè Tovini
Odo of Beauvais
Olympia Bida
Palladius of Antioch
Paulinus of Aquileia
Peter Won Si-jang
Richard of Vaucelles
Thomas Aquinas
Thyrsus of Apollonia
—
Martyrs of Alexandria
—
Bartolomeo da Pisa Aiutamicristo
Gentile Giusti
John de Medina
Maria Aloysia Montesinos Ourduna
Meallan di Cell Rois
Valerio of Zaragoza
catholicsaints.info/28-january/
Thursday of the Third week in Ordinary Time
2nd book of Samuel 7:18-19.24-29.
After Nathan had spoken to King David, the king went in and sat before the LORD and said, “Who am I, Lord GOD, and who are the members of my house, that you have brought me to this point?
Thursday of the Third week in Ordinary Time
2nd book of Samuel 7:18-19.24-29.
After Nathan had spoken to King David, the king went in and sat before the LORD and said, “Who am I, Lord GOD, and who are the members of my house, that you have brought me to this point?
Yet even this you see as too little, Lord GOD; you have also spoken of the house of your servant for a long time to come: this too you have shown to man, Lord GOD!
You have established for yourself your people Israel as yours forever, and you, LORD, have become their God.
And now, LORD God, confirm for all time the prophecy you have made concerning your servant and his house, and do as you have promised.
Your name will be forever great, when men say, 'The LORD of hosts is God of Israel,' and the house of your servant David stands firm before you.
It is you, LORD of hosts, God of Israel, who said in a revelation to your servant, 'I will build a house for you.' Therefore your servant now finds the courage to make this prayer to you.
And now, Lord GOD, you are God and your words are truth; you have made this generous promise to your servant.
Do, then, bless the house of your servant that it may be before you forever; for you, Lord GOD, have promised, and by your blessing the house of your servant shall be blessed forever."
Psalms 132(131):1-2.3-5.11.12.13-14.
LORD, remember David
and all his anxious care;
How he swore an oath to the LORD,
vowed to the Mighty One of Jacob:
"I will not enter the house where I live,
nor lie on the couch where I sleep;
I will give my eyes no sleep,
my eyelids no rest,
Till I find a home for the LORD,
a dwelling for the Mighty One of Jacob."
The LORD swore an oath to David,
a pledge never to be broken:
"Your own offspring
I will set upon your throne."
"If your sons keep my covenant
and the decrees which I shall teach them,
their sons, too, forever
shall sit upon your throne."
For the LORD has chosen Zion;
He prefers her for his dwelling.
"Zion is my resting place forever;
In her will I dwell, for I prefer her."
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 4:21-25.
Jesus said to his disciples, “Is a lamp brought in to be placed under a bushel basket or under a bed, and not to be placed on a lampstand?
For there is nothing hidden except to be made visible; nothing is secret except to come to light.
Anyone who has ears to hear ought to hear."
He also told them, "Take care what you hear. The measure with which you measure will be measured out to you, and still more will be given to you.
To the one who has, more will be given; from the one who has not, even what he has will be taken away."
Commentary of the day : Saint Ignatius of Antioch
"Nothing is secret except to come to light"
dailygospel.org/main.php
