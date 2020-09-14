What is the purpose of a visit from the Vatican to Belarus?

The Belarusian public asks: What is the purpose of a four-day visit from the Vatican in this situation when the Catholic Church vigorously promotes a coup d’état in Belarus? Bishop Kasabutski has … More

The Belarusian public asks: What is the purpose of a four-day visit from the Vatican in this situation when the Catholic Church vigorously promotes a coup d’état in Belarus?



Bishop Kasabutski has unintentionally revealed in the media that Archbp Kondrusiewicz, who is blacklisted as an anti-state activist, follows only the instructions of Francis (pseudo Pope Bergoglio). Did he mean to say that the effort to overthrow the legitimate Government is being directed straight from the Vatican?



Vatican prelate P. R. Gallagher has even talked to the Minister of Foreign Affairs. What is the purpose of his arrival? Does he want to make a gesture of true repentance and apologize for the subversive activities of Archbp Kondrusiewicz? Or does he want to call on Catholics to stop disguising the efforts to stage a Maidan with so-called devotions, such as the peregrination of St Michael the Archangel statue? Or does he perhaps want to ban the so-called Ways of the Cross because their purpose has turned them into blasphemy against God? Or does he mean to demand that Kondrusiewicz should be allowed to return because he wants to admit his guilt and call on other Catholics too to repent for staging a coup? Or does the papal emissary want to call on the hierarchy to repent in matters of faith? Will he encourage them to renounce heresies of neomodernism and syncretism with paganism and to stop mentioning in the Mass the pseudo Pope who compromises the Catholic Church not only in Belarus but all over the world and leads it to self-destruction? Has the Vatican begun to recognize that it is necessary for the pseudo Pope to resign? After all, admitting the truth and taking adequate steps of rectification is truly biblical repentance.



Unfortunately, it is a utopia to expect such gestures from a Vatican prelate, because the apostate Vatican is in unity with Gates, the NWO, and the compromised UN and WHO. These organizations, which used to have a positive reputation, are now, regrettably, performing the opposite of their original mandate. This was also hinted by US President Trump when the US withdrew from a certain section of the United Nations and stopped funding the WHO.



The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate has called for a change, that is, for the separation from contemporary heresies and apostasy and for a return to the healthy roots of the Catholic Church. Has the Vatican delegate arrived to help make this historic change in the Church in Belarus? No, he has not! His aim is the exact opposite. Today, the apostate Vatican is just an instrument of behind-the-scenes elites which seek globalization and satanization of the world and reduction of the population to a so-called golden billion. The visit from the Vatican is a gross interference in the internal affairs of an independent state and an abuse of the Church with the aim of achieving a political upheaval. This is evidenced by a media report: “During the talks, topical issues were discussed ... concerning development of the post-election situation in Belarus.”



Today, cooperation with and openness to the apostate Vatican is a path to moral, spiritual and physical suicide of nations!



+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr



Secretary Bishops of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



12 September 2020



Copy to: A. G. Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus