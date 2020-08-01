God was on that field performing miracles:' Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) relied on God the day of bball

“I didn't feel pain and I didn't feel fear. I felt a very calm sense...I put this in God's hands, and I have faith” -- House Republican Whip Steve Scalise spoke with Correspondent Erik Rosales about … More

“I didn't feel pain and I didn't feel fear. I felt a very calm sense...I put this in God's hands, and I have faith” -- House Republican Whip Steve Scalise spoke with Correspondent Erik Rosales about how he relied on his Catholic faith on the fateful day when a gunman opened fire at a Congressional baseball practice. Rep. Scalise shares that he believes God performed miracles that day.