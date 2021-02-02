Invocations from the Chaplet of Acts of Love from the Raccolta (favored by Pope Pius VII)

Moreover I intend to love Thee with that love wherewith Mary most holy loved Thee when on earth. In particular with that love wherewith she loved Thee when she conceived Thy Divine Son in her virgin womb, when she brought Him forth, when she suckled Him, and when she saw him die. Yet more, I intend to love Thee with that love wherewith she loves Thee, and will love Thee for ever in heaven. But to love Thee worthily, O my God of infinite goodness, not even this love suffices.