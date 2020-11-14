Clicks202
Prayer to Saint Joseph for a Happy Death
PRAYER FOR A HAPPY DEATH O Glorious St. Joseph, behold I choose thee today for my special patron in life and at the hour of my death. Preserve and increase in me the spirit of prayer and fervor …More
PRAYER FOR A HAPPY DEATH
O Glorious St. Joseph, behold I choose thee today for my special
patron in life and at the hour of my death. Preserve and increase
in me the spirit of prayer and fervor in the service of God.
Remove far from me every kind of sin; obtain for me that my
death may not come upon me unawares, but that I may have
time to confess my sins sacramentally and to bewail them
with a most perfect understanding and a most sincere and
perfect contrition, in order that I may breathe forth my soul
into the hands of Jesus and Mary. Amen
O Glorious St. Joseph, behold I choose thee today for my special
patron in life and at the hour of my death. Preserve and increase
in me the spirit of prayer and fervor in the service of God.
Remove far from me every kind of sin; obtain for me that my
death may not come upon me unawares, but that I may have
time to confess my sins sacramentally and to bewail them
with a most perfect understanding and a most sincere and
perfect contrition, in order that I may breathe forth my soul
into the hands of Jesus and Mary. Amen
THE REASONS ST. JOSEPH IS THE PATRON OF THE DYING
There are three reasons why St. Joseph is the special patron of the dying:
1) He is the foster father of the Eternal Judge, Who can refuse him no request.2) He is terrible to the demons; the Church calls him
the Terror of demons and Conqueror of Hell.
3) His own death was most beautiful, for he died in the arms
of Jesus and Mary; this is the …More
There are three reasons why St. Joseph is the special patron of the dying:
1) He is the foster father of the Eternal Judge, Who can refuse him no request.2) He is terrible to the demons; the Church calls him
the Terror of demons and Conqueror of Hell.
3) His own death was most beautiful, for he died in the arms
of Jesus and Mary; this is the …More
THE REASONS ST. JOSEPH IS THE PATRON OF THE DYING
There are three reasons why St. Joseph is the special patron of the dying:
1) He is the foster father of the Eternal Judge, Who can refuse him no request.2) He is terrible to the demons; the Church calls him
the Terror of demons and Conqueror of Hell.
3) His own death was most beautiful, for he died in the arms
of Jesus and Mary; this is the principal reason why he is the
patron of a happy death; the death no other Saint was so happy,
so glorious. St. Francis de Sales was of the opinion that
St. Joseph died of the love of God; St. Alphonsus Liguori
considered this most reasonable.
http://www.catholictradition.org/Joseph/joseph7.htm#HAPPYDEATH
There are three reasons why St. Joseph is the special patron of the dying:
1) He is the foster father of the Eternal Judge, Who can refuse him no request.2) He is terrible to the demons; the Church calls him
the Terror of demons and Conqueror of Hell.
3) His own death was most beautiful, for he died in the arms
of Jesus and Mary; this is the principal reason why he is the
patron of a happy death; the death no other Saint was so happy,
so glorious. St. Francis de Sales was of the opinion that
St. Joseph died of the love of God; St. Alphonsus Liguori
considered this most reasonable.
http://www.catholictradition.org/Joseph/joseph7.htm#HAPPYDEATH