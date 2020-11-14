Prayer to Saint Joseph for a Happy Death

PRAYER FOR A HAPPY DEATH O Glorious St. Joseph, behold I choose thee today for my special patron in life and at the hour of my death. Preserve and increase in me the spirit of prayer and fervor … More

PRAYER FOR A HAPPY DEATH

O Glorious St. Joseph, behold I choose thee today for my special

patron in life and at the hour of my death. Preserve and increase

in me the spirit of prayer and fervor in the service of God.

Remove far from me every kind of sin; obtain for me that my

death may not come upon me unawares, but that I may have

time to confess my sins sacramentally and to bewail them

with a most perfect understanding and a most sincere and

perfect contrition, in order that I may breathe forth my soul

into the hands of Jesus and Mary. Amen