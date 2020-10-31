Clicks14
"The time will come when the bridegroom will be taken from them; then they will fast."
Europe before another Mass lockdown.
Picture: Christ in the desert. By Ivan Nikolaevich Kramskoj, 1837
“Why do you increase your bonds? Take hold of your life before your light grows dark and you seek help and do not find it. This life has been given to you for repentance; do not waste it in vain pursuits.” ~ St. Isaac the Syrian