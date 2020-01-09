Bishop Cancelled Epiphany Creed to Please Non-Believers

Pinerolo Bishop Derio Olivero, 58, Italy, omitted the Creed during an Epiphany late afternoon Mass in his Cathedral (January 6).
Olivero called the service a “Mass of the peoples”. Civil authorities and representatives of other religious denominations were invited.
At the end of his homily, he told the faithful to pray the Creed silently "since there are also non-believers here."
After an embarrassing silence, Mass resumed as if nothing had happened. Olivero pretended in front of LaNuovaBq.it (January 9) that he did not violate the liturgy although the Creed was compulsory.
He explained that, during the silence, Catholics could have prayed the Creed while Waldensians and Orthodox who were present in the church, could recite something they believe in.
However, the whole of Mass is a profession of the Catholic Faith and Olivero should also have cancelled Holy Communion as this may have offended non-Catholics.
Picture: Derio Olivero, © DiocesiPinerolo.it, #newsCgontzyeuv
This is yet another excommunicated bishop supporting a false pope.
Any priest,cardinal or bishop who supports the false teaching in Amoris Laetitia incurs excommunication under the anathemas clearly enunciated at the Council of Trent which are still applicable and never revoked.
That is love for man.... Who needs God
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle