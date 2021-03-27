Rutgers U announces students are required to receive vaccine, as senators call "anti-vaxxers" domestic terrorists. Legislators call for banning 'conspiracy theorists' from government. The push for … More

Rutgers U announces students are required to receive vaccine, as senators call "anti-vaxxers" domestic terrorists. Legislators call for banning 'conspiracy theorists' from government. The push for vaccine apartheid and censorship of critical thought is accelerating, and the state is creating a sub-human class of "untermensch" who are dangerous. This is happening rapidly. Christian from the Ice Age Farmer broacast stresses how urgent the situation is in this bitchute exclusive.