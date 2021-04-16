New Catholic Modesty BOOK Available

officialcatholicmodesty.com has finally published their book on Catholic Modesty!

" The virtue of modesty is a part of the beautiful web of Catholicism. However, the degree of confusion among Catholics concerning this subject is grounds for writing about it in depth. “Catholic modesty” is a touchy subject and often avoided because of well-meaning but overzealous remarks made by many Catholics and their austere views on the matter. It is almost ironic that the virtue, also called “temperance,” is sometimes implemented in the most imprudent and intemperate way by those meaning to spread its use. Squabbles over dress codes, standards, scruples, strap width, shoulders, and “tone” have risen to such a state that some feel it best to call off the whole thing and encourage a “just don’t be naked in public and love Jesus” kind of attitude. Catholics are so divided on this issue and its application in our lives. We may all agree that modesty is essential, but to progress further than this, no one seems to agree on what constitutes a modest outfit and what doesn’t. In the spirit of brotherly love, hope for unification, and a proper understanding of the entirety of the subject of Catholic modesty, I wrote this book. "



Chapter List:

Preface vi

Introduction viii

1 Modesty: What Is It?

According to the Church

A Well-Formed Conscience

A Good Confessor

State in life

Time & Place

The Other Side of Modesty

Custody of the Eyes

2 What Does The Catholic Church Teach About Modesty? (Has It Changed?)

Adam & Eve and the Dignity of the Human Body

Nudity: A Pagan Practice?

The Created Body (Theology of the Body)

Did Karol Wojtyła ever say partial nudity is OK?

3 The Decline of Morals

The Timeline

First to 18th Centuries:

The 18th Century, Feminism & Freemasonry:

Present Day:

4 Feminism, Freemasonry and The Persistence of the Church

Women’s Pants & Feminism

Women Wearing Pants: Are We Asking The Right Questions?

Dresses & Pants: The Homosexual / Transgender

Movement and Blurring Gender Lines

Men In Skirts: Historical or Homosexual?

“Modest pants” and the Catholic mom of Good Will

5 Modesty, Merit, and Our Lady

What It Means to Suffer

Our Lady Called For Penance and Reparation

Modesty as a Penance - Mary as our Advocate

6 Frequently Asked Questions



Q.2 Is it immodest for women to wear pants?

Q.3 What is the “big deal” about inches when it comes

to modesty??

Q.4 Is it immodest for women to wear makeup?

Q.5 Are high heels immodest?

Q.6 What is “Marian Modesty” / Is it literally dressing

like Mary?

Q.7 How can I dress modestly in the heat?

Q.8 What does the Church say about swimwear and modesty?

Q.9 What about swimsuits? / What would “modest”

swimwear look like?

Q.10 What about bikinis in general?

Q.11 Should Catholics go to the beach in the summertime?

Q.12 What about workout clothing?

Q.13 Is it a sin to not veil in Church?

Q.14 If women wear pants regularly, why isn’t it also

acceptable for men to wear skirts/dresses?

Q.15 What is the Legion of Decency? What happened

to the Church rating films?

Q.16 How can one avoid immorality in the media today?

Q.17 Should Catholics cuss? / How do I reclaim purity

in my speech?

Q.18 What is the

Q.19 What is so sinful about women’s shoulders!?

Q.20 What about the depictions of Mary breastfeeding? / What about breastfeeding in general?

Q.21 What is “Holy Mass Etiquette”?

Q.22 Did Cardinal Karol Wojtyła (later, Pope John

Paul II) ever say partial nudity is okay?

Q.23 Where can I find modest clothing?

Q.24 How can I talk about modesty?

Q.25 Does the short skirt invite sex crime?

Q.26 Was the Theology of the Body hypersexualized?

Q.27 Is modesty really for men too?

Q.28 Have I made modesty into my religion? Q.1 What is Catholic Modesty?Q.2 Is it immodest for women to wear pants?Q.3 What is the “big deal” about inches when it comesto modesty??Q.4 Is it immodest for women to wear makeup?Q.5 Are high heels immodest?Q.6 What is “Marian Modesty” / Is it literally dressinglike Mary?Q.7 How can I dress modestly in the heat?Q.8 What does the Church say about swimwear and modesty?Q.9 What about swimsuits? / What would “modest”swimwear look like?Q.10 What about bikinis in general?Q.11 Should Catholics go to the beach in the summertime?Q.12 What about workout clothing?Q.13 Is it a sin to not veil in Church?Q.14 If women wear pants regularly, why isn’t it alsoacceptable for men to wear skirts/dresses?Q.15 What is the Legion of Decency? What happenedto the Church rating films?Q.16 How can one avoid immorality in the media today?Q.17 Should Catholics cuss? / How do I reclaim purityin my speech?Q.18 What is the #AllSkirtsChallenge Q.19 What is so sinful about women’s shoulders!?Q.20 What about the depictions of Mary breastfeeding? / What about breastfeeding in general?Q.21 What is “Holy Mass Etiquette”?Q.22 Did Cardinal Karol Wojtyła (later, Pope JohnPaul II) ever say partial nudity is okay?Q.23 Where can I find modest clothing?Q.24 How can I talk about modesty?Q.25 Does the short skirt invite sex crime?Q.26 Was the Theology of the Body hypersexualized?Q.27 Is modesty really for men too?Q.28 Have I made modesty into my religion?

The Catholic Church on Dressing For Mass: A Timeline

Act of Reparation to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

Acknowledgments