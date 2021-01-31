Clicks899
3 NOVENAS: The Holy Face - Bl. Anna Katharina Emmerick - Bl. José Luis Sánchez del Río. This novena prayer may be said at any time, but especially in the nine days leading up to the Feast of the Holy Face on Shrove Tuesday
3 NOVENAS: The Holy Face - Bl. Anna Katharina Emmerick - Bl. José Luis Sánchez del Río.
This novena prayer may be said at any time, but especially in the nine days leading up to the Feast of the Holy Face on Shrove Tuesday
DAILY PREPARATORY PRAYER
O Most Holy and Blessed Trinity, through the intercession
of Holy Mary, whose soul was pierced through by a sword
of sorrow at the sight of the passion of her Divine Son, we
ask your help in making a perfect Novena of reparation with
Jesus, united with all His sorrows, love and total abandon-
ment.
We now implore all the Angels and Saints to intercede
for us as we pray this Holy Novena to the Most Holy Face
of Jesus and for the glory of the most Holy Trinity, Father,
Son and Holy Spirit. Amen. (Start novena)
NOVENA IN HONOR OF THE MOST
HOLY FACE OF JESUS
"All those who, attracted by my love, and venerating my
countenance, shall receive, by virtue of my humanity, a
brilliant and vivid impression of my divinity. This splendour
shall enlighten the depths of their souls, so that in eternal
glory the celestial court shall marvel at the marked likeness
of their features with my divine countenance." (Our Lord
Jesus Christ to St. Gertrude)
FIRST DAY
(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)
Psalm 51,3-4.
Have mercy on me, O God in your goodness,
in your great tenderness wipe away my faults:
wash me clean of my guilt, purify me from my sin.
O most Holy Face of Jesus, look with tenderness on us
who are sinners. You are a merciful God, full of love and
compassion. Keep us pure of heart, so that we may see Thee
always. Mary, our Mother, intercede for us; Saint Joseph.
pray for us.
Through the merits of your precious blood and your Holy
Face, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardon
and mercy.
Prayer to Our Almighty Father
Almighty Father, come into our hearts, and so fill us with
your love that forsaking all evil desires, we may embrace
you, our only good. Show us, O Lord our God, what you
are to us. Say to our souls, I am your salvation, speak so
that we may hear. Our hearts are before you; open our ears;
let us hasten after your voice. Hide not your Face from us,
we beseech you, O Lord. Open our hearts so that you may
enter in. Repair the ruined mansions, that you may dwell
therein. Hear us, O Heavenly Father, for the sake of your
only Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, who lives and reigns with
you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen.
(St. Augustine)
Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)
Glory Be.
O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.
(Three times)
SECOND DAY
(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer), (p. 1)
Psalm 51,5-6a.
My offences truly I know them;
My sin is always before me.
Against you, you alone, have I sinned;
What is evil in your sight I have done.
Most Holy Face of Jesus, we are truly sorry that we have
hurt you so much by constantly doing what is wrong; and
for all the good works we have failed to do. Immaculate
Heart of Mary, Saint Joseph, intercede for us, help us to
console the Most Holy Face of Jesus. Pray that we may share
in the tremendous love Thou hast for one another, and for
the most Holy and Blessed Trinity. Amen.
Through the merits of your precious blood and your Holy
Face, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardon
and mercy.
Prayer to the Holy Spirit
Come, Holy Spirit, Sanctifier, all powerful God of love,
Thou who didst fill the Virgin Mary with grace, Thou who
didst wonderfully transform the hearts of the apostles. Thou
who didst endow all Thy martyrs with a miraculous heroism,
come and sanctify us, illumine our minds, strengthen our
wills, purify our consciences, rectify our judgments, set our
hearts on fire and preserve us from the misfortune of resisting
Thine inspirations. We consecrate to Thee our understanding,
our heart and our will, our whole being for time and for
eternity. May our understanding be always submissive to
Thy heavenly inspirations and to the teachings of Thy Holy
Catholic Church, of which Thou art the infallible guide; may
our heart he ever inflamed with love of God and neighbour,
may our will be ever conformed to the divine will, and may
our whole life be a faithful imitation of the life and virtues
of our Lord and Saviour. Jesus Christ, to whom with the
Father and Thee be honour and glory forever. Amen.
Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)
Glory Be.
O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.
(Three times)
THIRD DAY
(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)
Psalm 51,6b-7.
You are just when you pass sentence on me,
blameless when you give judgment.
You know I was born guilty,
a sinner from the moment of conception.
Prayer of Pope Pius IX
O Jesus! Cast upon us a look of mercy: turn your Face
towards each of us as you did to Veronica; not that we may
see it with our bodily eyes, for this we do not deserve, but
turn it towards our hearts, so that, remembering you, we
may ever draw from this fountain of strength the vigour neces-
sary to sustain the combats of life. Amen. Mary, our Mother,
and Saint Joseph, pray for us.
Through the merits of your precious blood and your Holy
Face, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardon
and mercy.
Prayer of Saint Francis
All highest, glorious God, cast your light into the darkness
of our hearts, give us true faith, firm hope, perfect charity
and profound humility, so that with wisdom, courage and
perception, O Lord, we may do what is truly your holy will.
Amen.
To the Angels and Saints
We salute you, through the Holy Face and Sacred Heart
of Jesus, O all you Holy Angels and Saints of God. We
rejoice in your glory, and we give thanks to our Lord for
all the benefits which He has showered upon you; we praise
Him, and glorify Him, and for an increase of your joy and
honour, we offer Him the most Holy Face and gentle Heart
of Jesus. Pray that we may become formed according to the
heart of God. Amen.
Pray (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1) Glory
Be.
O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.
(Three times)
FOURTH DAY
(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)
Psalm 51,8-9.
Indeed you love truth in the heart;
then in the secret of my heart teach me Wisdom.
O purify me, then I shall be clean;
O wash me. I shall be whiter than snow.
O Lord Jesus, who has said, learn of me for I am meek
and gentle of heart, and who did manifest upon Thy Holy
Face the sentiments of Thy divine heart, grant that we may
love to come frequently and meditate upon Thy divine fea-
tures. We may read there Thy gentleness and Thy humility,
and learn how to form our hearts in the practice of these two
virtues which Thou desires to see shine in Thy servants.
Mary our Mother and Saint Joseph help us.
Through the merits of Thy precious blood and your Holy
Face, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardon
and mercy.
Prayer in Honour of the Dolours of the Blessed Virgin
O Most Holy and afflicted Virgin, Queen of Martyrs! Who
stood beneath the cross, witnessing the agony of your dying
Son, look down with a mother's tenderness and pity on us
as we kneel before you to venerate your Dolours and place
our requests, with filial confidence, in the sanctuary of your
wounded heart. Present them on our behalf to Jesus, through
the merits of His most sacred Passion and Death, together
with your sufferings at the foot of the cross, and through the
united efficacy of both, obtain the favour which we humbly
ask. To whom shall we go in our wants and miseries if not
to you. O Mother of Mercy, who having so deeply drunk of
the chalice of your Son, graciously alleviate the sufferings
of those who still sigh in this land of exile. Amen.
Prayer to the Souls in Purgatory
My Jesus, by the sorrows you suffered in your agony in
the garden, in your scourging and crowning with thorns, in
the way to Calvary, in your crucifixion and death, have
mercy on the souls in Purgatory, and especially on those that
are most forsaken. Deliver them from the dire torments they
endure. Call them and admit them to your most sweet embrace
in Paradise. Amen.
Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)
Glory Be.
O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.
(Three times)
FIFTH DAY
(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)
Psalm 51,10-11.
Make me hear rejoicing and gladness,
that the bones you have crushed may revive.
From my sins turn away your Face,
and blot out all my guilt.
Holy Face of Jesus, Sacred Countenance of God, how
great is your patience with humankind, how infinite your
forgiveness. We are sinners, yet you love us. This gives us
courage. For the glory of your Holy Face and of the Blessed
Trinity, hear and answer us. Mary our Mother, intercede for
us, Saint Joseph, pray for us.
Through the merits of your precious blood and your Holy
Face, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardon
and mercy.
Prayer to Saint Joseph
Dear Saint Joseph! Adopt us as thy children, take charge
of our salvation; watch over us day and night; preserve us
from occasions of sin; obtain for us purity of body and soul,
and the spirit of prayer, through thy intercession with Jesus,
grant us a spirit of sacrifice, of humility and self-denial;
obtain for us a burning love for Jesus in the Blessed Sacra-
ment, and a sweet, tender love for Mary, our Mother.
Saint Joseph, be with us in life, be with us in death and
obtain for us a favourable judgment from Jesus, our merciful
Saviour. Amen.
Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)
Glory Be.
O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.
(Three times)
SIXTH DAY
(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)
Psalm 51,12-13.
A pure heart create for us O God,
put a steadfast spirit within us.
Do not cast us away from your presence
nor deprive us of your Holy Spirit.
May our hearts be cleansed, O Lord, by the inpouring of
the Holy Spirit, and may He render them fruitful by watering
them with His heavenly dew. …
NOVENA of the HOLY FACE Ninth Day - TODAY
DAILY PREPARATORY PRAYER
O Most Holy and Blessed Trinity, through the intercession
of Holy Mary, whose soul was pierced through by a sword
of sorrow at the sight of the passion of her Divine Son, we
ask your help in making a perfect Novena of reparation with
Jesus, united with all His sorrows, love and total abandon-
ment.
We now implore all the Angels and Saints to intercede
for us as we pray this Holy Novena to the Most Holy Face
of Jesus and for the glory of the most Holy Trinity, Father,
Son and Holy Spirit. Amen. (Start novena)
NINTH DAY
(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p.l)
Psalm 51,18-21.
For in sacrifice you take no delight,
burnt offering from me you would refuse,
my sacrifice a contrite spirit.
A humbled, contrite heart you will not spurn.
In your goodness, show favour to Zion;
rebuild the walls of Jerusalem
Then you will be pleased with lawful sacrifice,
holocausts offered on your altar.
Sacred Face of our Lord and our God, what words can
we do to express our gratitude? How can we speak of our
joy? That you have deigned to hear us, that you have chosen
to answer us in our hour of need. We say this because we
know that our prayers will be granted. We know that you,
in your loving kindness, listened to our pleading hearts, and
will give, out of your fullness, the answer to our problems.
Mary, our Mother, thank you for your intercession on our
behalf. Saint Joseph, thank you for your prayers.
Through the merits of your precious blood and your Holy
Face, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardon
and mercy.
Prayer to the Holy Trinity
Most Holy Trinity, Godhead indivisible, Father, Son and
Holy Spirit, our first beginning and our last end. Since you
have made us after your own image and likeness, grant that
all the thoughts of our minds, all the words of our tongues,
all the affections of our hearts and all our actions may be
always conformed to your most Holy Will, so that after
having seen you here on earth in appearances and in a dark
manner by the means of faith, we may come at last to con-
template you face to face, in the perfect possession of you
forever in paradise. Amen.
Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)
Glory Be.
O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.
(Three times)
Recite Act of Consecration on the following page.
Act of Consecration
O Lord Jesus, we believe most firmly in You, we love
You. You are the Eternal Son of God and the Son Incarnate
of the Blessed Virgin Mary. You are the Lord and Absolute
Ruler of all creation. We acknowledge You, therefore, as
the Universal Sovereign of all creatures. You are the Lord
and Supreme Ruler of all mankind, and we, in acknowledging
this Your dominion, consecrate ourselves to You now and
forever. Loving Jesus, we place our family under the protec-
tion of Your Holy Face, and of Your Virgin Mother, Mary
most sorrowful. We promise to be faithful to You for the
rest of our lives and to observe with fidelity Your Holy
Commandments. We will never deny before men, You and
Your Divine rights over us and all mankind. Grant us the
grace to never sin again; nevertheless, should we fail, 0
Divine Saviour, have mercy on us and restore us to Your
grace. Radiate Your Divine Countenance upon us and bless
us now and forever. Embrace us at the hour of death in Your
Kingdom for all eternity, through the intercession of Your
Blessed Mother, of all Your Saints who behold You in
Heaven, and the just who glorify You on earth. O Jesus, be
mindful of us forever and never forsake us; protect our family.
O Mother of Sorrows, by the eternal glory which you enjoy
in Heaven, through the merits of your bitter anguish in the
Sacred Passion of your Beloved Son, our Lord Jesus Christ,
obtain for us the grace that the Precious Blood shed by Jesus
for the redemption of our souls, be not shed for us in vain.
We love you, O Mary. Embrace us and bless us, O Mother.
Protect us in life and in death. Amen.
Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy
Spirit. As it was in the beginning, is now, and will be forever.
Amen.
Novena al futuro Santo José Luis Sánchez del Río Día noveno
A su mamá, que con razón se oponía a sus deseos de ir a la lucha, debido a su corta edad, José le respondía: “Mamá, nunca ha sido tan fácil ganarse el cielo como ahora”.
El general Prudencio Mendoza se movía con sus soldados cristeros por diversos puntos de Michoacán para emprender acciones de guerra, y viendo que era muy peligroso para la corta edad de José, lo dejó a las órdenes y cuidado del jefe cristero Luis Guízar Morfín, y José le sirvió como ayudante de campo.
Desde el primer momento que entró como cristero, José se mostró valiente y leal con sus jefes, participando en la vida de privaciones que llevaba la tropa, durmiendo a veces en cuevas o en medio de tupidos bosques y comiendo la escasa comida compuesta de frijoles y tortillas, muchas veces endurecidas y frías, pues no siempre era posible preparar fogatas para calentar con calma los alimentos.
Con los demás cristeros, José rezaba todas las noches el Santo Rosario a María Santísima, antes de acostarse y descansar de la dura jornada. Era una vida de sacrificios y privaciones por amor a Cristo Rey y su Madre Santísima, la Virgen de Guadalupe. ¡Viva Cristo Rey!
Como conclusión de la novena, se lee un complemento final de su vida que colocamos seguidamente y se finaliza con el rezo del Santo Rosario, pidiendo la intercesión del Beato José y todos los mártires de México, para que Cristo Reine en el corazón de cada mexicano, en cada familia, en todo México y en el mundo entero.
José Sánchez del Río fue el tercero de cuatro hijos del matrimonio de Macario Sánchez Sánchez y María del Río. Al estallar “la Cristiada”, sus dos hermanos mayores, Macario y Miguel, se alistaron en las filas de defensa de la libertad religiosa en la región de Sahuayo. Pero a José no lo admitieron debido a su corta edad. Él insistió mucho en ser admitido en las filas cristeras. Su madre se oponía, pero José le respondió: “Mamá, nunca como ahora es tan fácil ganarnos el Cielo”. Fue a Cotija –en su estado natal– para entrevistarse con el general “cristero” Prudencio Mendoza. El General después de muchos ruegos lo admitió. Además de servir a la tropa, pronto José se convirtió en su clarín y abanderado. Como el gobierno perseguía a los familiares de “los cristeros”, José, para proteger a su familia que era conocida y de dinero, hizo que todos sus compañeros lo llamaran José Luis.
En un enfrentamiento con las federales, el 6 de febrero de 1928, casi lograron tomar prisionero a Guízar Morfín porque le mataron el caballo; pero José, bajándose del suyo, se lo ofreció: “Mi general, tome usted mi caballo y sálvese; usted es más necesario y hace más falta a la causa que yo”. El general Guízar pudo escapar, pero los federales apresaron a José y lo llevaron a la cárcel de Cotija, donde escribió a su madre y de alguna manera logró hacerle llegar la carta. Al día siguiente, martes 7 de febrero, fue trasladado a Sahuayo y puesto a disposición del diputado federal Rafael Picazo Sánchez (de no grata memoria), quien le asignó como cárcel el templo parroquial de Santiago Apóstol convertido en establo y gallinero. Picazo le presentó varias oportunidades para huir: le ofreció dinero para que se fuera al extranjero, y luego le propuso mandarlo al Colegio Militar. Con la condición que renegara de su fe y José, sin titubear, lo rechazó. Picazo sabía que los Sánchez del Río tenían dinero porque había sido su vecino y compadre, así que les pidió cinco mil pesos en oro para que rescataran a José. Don Macario Sánchez de inmediato trató de juntar esa cantidad, pero cuando José lo supo, pidió a su familia que no pagaran el rescate porque él ya había ofrecido su vida a Dios.
Esa primera noche de prisión en la parroquia, contempló cómo se profanaba el templo. Ahí se verificaba todo tipo de desórdenes y libertinajes de la soldadesca; además servía de albergue al caballo de Picazo, y el presbiterio era el corral de sus finos gallos de pelea que le habían costado muchísimo dinero y lo había mandado traer del extranjero. Ya entrada la noche, José, lleno de santa indignación por la profanación del templo, logró desatarse, mató a los gallos uno por uno estrangulándolos y los colgó, cegó al caballo y volvió a su rincón. Al día siguiente Picazo se enfrentó a José lleno de rabia e indignado. José respondió: “La casa de Dios es para venir a orar, no para refugio de animales”. Y al ser amenazado, José respondió: “Estoy dispuesto a todo. ¡Fusílame para que yo esté luego delante de Nuestro Señor y pedirle que te confunda!”. Ante esta respuesta uno de los ayudantes golpeó a José en la boca sangrándosela.
El viernes 10 de febrero lo trasladaron al Mesón del Refugio, donde le anunciaron su muerte. Escribió para que su tía Magdalena le llevara la Sagrada Comunión. A las once de la noche le desollaron los pies con un cuchillo, lo sacaron del mesón y lo obligaron a caminar a golpes hasta el cementerio. Los vecinos escucharon cómo José iba gritando por el camino: “¡Viva Cristo Rey!”. Ya en el panteón, el jefe de la escolta ordenó que lo apuñalaran. A cada herida José volvía a gritar: “¡Viva Cristo Rey!”. Por crueldad le preguntaron si quería enviar un mensaje a su papá. José respondió: “¡Que nos veremos en el Cielo! ¡Viva Cristo Rey! ¡Viva Santa María de Guadalupe!”. Para acallar aquellos gritos, el jefe sacó su pistola y le disparó en la cabeza. José cayó bañado en sangre. Eran las once y media de la noche del viernes 10 de febrero de 1928.
Uno de los testimonios del martirio fue la carta que José envió a su madre el lunes 6 de febrero de 1928, en la cual dice:
“Mi querida mamá: Fui hecho prisionero en combate este día. Creo que en los momentos actuales voy a morir; pero nada importa, mamá. Resígnate a la voluntad de Dios; yo muero muy contento porque muero en la raya al lado de Nuestro Señor. No te apures por mi muerte, que es lo que me mortifica. Antes, dile a mis otros hermanos que sigan el ejemplo del más chico, y tú haz la voluntad de nuestro Dios. Ten valor y mándame la bendición juntamente con la de mi padre. Salúdame a todos por última vez y tú recibe por último el corazón de tu hijo que tanto te quiere y verte antes de morir deseaba”.
elblogdelbuenamor.blogspot.de/…/novena-jose-lui…
A su mamá, que con razón se oponía a sus deseos de ir a la lucha, debido a su corta edad, José le respondía: “Mamá, nunca ha sido tan fácil ganarse el cielo como ahora”.
El general Prudencio Mendoza se movía con sus soldados cristeros por diversos puntos de Michoacán para emprender acciones de guerra, y viendo que era muy peligroso para la corta edad de José, lo dejó a las órdenes y cuidado del jefe cristero Luis Guízar Morfín, y José le sirvió como ayudante de campo.
Desde el primer momento que entró como cristero, José se mostró valiente y leal con sus jefes, participando en la vida de privaciones que llevaba la tropa, durmiendo a veces en cuevas o en medio de tupidos bosques y comiendo la escasa comida compuesta de frijoles y tortillas, muchas veces endurecidas y frías, pues no siempre era posible preparar fogatas para calentar con calma los alimentos.
Con los demás cristeros, José rezaba todas las noches el Santo Rosario a María Santísima, antes de acostarse y descansar de la dura jornada. Era una vida de sacrificios y privaciones por amor a Cristo Rey y su Madre Santísima, la Virgen de Guadalupe. ¡Viva Cristo Rey!
Como conclusión de la novena, se lee un complemento final de su vida que colocamos seguidamente y se finaliza con el rezo del Santo Rosario, pidiendo la intercesión del Beato José y todos los mártires de México, para que Cristo Reine en el corazón de cada mexicano, en cada familia, en todo México y en el mundo entero.
José Sánchez del Río fue el tercero de cuatro hijos del matrimonio de Macario Sánchez Sánchez y María del Río. Al estallar “la Cristiada”, sus dos hermanos mayores, Macario y Miguel, se alistaron en las filas de defensa de la libertad religiosa en la región de Sahuayo. Pero a José no lo admitieron debido a su corta edad. Él insistió mucho en ser admitido en las filas cristeras. Su madre se oponía, pero José le respondió: “Mamá, nunca como ahora es tan fácil ganarnos el Cielo”. Fue a Cotija –en su estado natal– para entrevistarse con el general “cristero” Prudencio Mendoza. El General después de muchos ruegos lo admitió. Además de servir a la tropa, pronto José se convirtió en su clarín y abanderado. Como el gobierno perseguía a los familiares de “los cristeros”, José, para proteger a su familia que era conocida y de dinero, hizo que todos sus compañeros lo llamaran José Luis.
En un enfrentamiento con las federales, el 6 de febrero de 1928, casi lograron tomar prisionero a Guízar Morfín porque le mataron el caballo; pero José, bajándose del suyo, se lo ofreció: “Mi general, tome usted mi caballo y sálvese; usted es más necesario y hace más falta a la causa que yo”. El general Guízar pudo escapar, pero los federales apresaron a José y lo llevaron a la cárcel de Cotija, donde escribió a su madre y de alguna manera logró hacerle llegar la carta. Al día siguiente, martes 7 de febrero, fue trasladado a Sahuayo y puesto a disposición del diputado federal Rafael Picazo Sánchez (de no grata memoria), quien le asignó como cárcel el templo parroquial de Santiago Apóstol convertido en establo y gallinero. Picazo le presentó varias oportunidades para huir: le ofreció dinero para que se fuera al extranjero, y luego le propuso mandarlo al Colegio Militar. Con la condición que renegara de su fe y José, sin titubear, lo rechazó. Picazo sabía que los Sánchez del Río tenían dinero porque había sido su vecino y compadre, así que les pidió cinco mil pesos en oro para que rescataran a José. Don Macario Sánchez de inmediato trató de juntar esa cantidad, pero cuando José lo supo, pidió a su familia que no pagaran el rescate porque él ya había ofrecido su vida a Dios.
Esa primera noche de prisión en la parroquia, contempló cómo se profanaba el templo. Ahí se verificaba todo tipo de desórdenes y libertinajes de la soldadesca; además servía de albergue al caballo de Picazo, y el presbiterio era el corral de sus finos gallos de pelea que le habían costado muchísimo dinero y lo había mandado traer del extranjero. Ya entrada la noche, José, lleno de santa indignación por la profanación del templo, logró desatarse, mató a los gallos uno por uno estrangulándolos y los colgó, cegó al caballo y volvió a su rincón. Al día siguiente Picazo se enfrentó a José lleno de rabia e indignado. José respondió: “La casa de Dios es para venir a orar, no para refugio de animales”. Y al ser amenazado, José respondió: “Estoy dispuesto a todo. ¡Fusílame para que yo esté luego delante de Nuestro Señor y pedirle que te confunda!”. Ante esta respuesta uno de los ayudantes golpeó a José en la boca sangrándosela.
El viernes 10 de febrero lo trasladaron al Mesón del Refugio, donde le anunciaron su muerte. Escribió para que su tía Magdalena le llevara la Sagrada Comunión. A las once de la noche le desollaron los pies con un cuchillo, lo sacaron del mesón y lo obligaron a caminar a golpes hasta el cementerio. Los vecinos escucharon cómo José iba gritando por el camino: “¡Viva Cristo Rey!”. Ya en el panteón, el jefe de la escolta ordenó que lo apuñalaran. A cada herida José volvía a gritar: “¡Viva Cristo Rey!”. Por crueldad le preguntaron si quería enviar un mensaje a su papá. José respondió: “¡Que nos veremos en el Cielo! ¡Viva Cristo Rey! ¡Viva Santa María de Guadalupe!”. Para acallar aquellos gritos, el jefe sacó su pistola y le disparó en la cabeza. José cayó bañado en sangre. Eran las once y media de la noche del viernes 10 de febrero de 1928.
Uno de los testimonios del martirio fue la carta que José envió a su madre el lunes 6 de febrero de 1928, en la cual dice:
“Mi querida mamá: Fui hecho prisionero en combate este día. Creo que en los momentos actuales voy a morir; pero nada importa, mamá. Resígnate a la voluntad de Dios; yo muero muy contento porque muero en la raya al lado de Nuestro Señor. No te apures por mi muerte, que es lo que me mortifica. Antes, dile a mis otros hermanos que sigan el ejemplo del más chico, y tú haz la voluntad de nuestro Dios. Ten valor y mándame la bendición juntamente con la de mi padre. Salúdame a todos por última vez y tú recibe por último el corazón de tu hijo que tanto te quiere y verte antes de morir deseaba”.
elblogdelbuenamor.blogspot.de/…/novena-jose-lui…
NOVENA of the HOLY FACE Eighth Day
DAILY PREPARATORY PRAYER
O Most Holy and Blessed Trinity, through the intercession
of Holy Mary, whose soul was pierced through by a sword
of sorrow at the sight of the passion of her Divine Son, we
ask your help in making a perfect Novena of reparation with
Jesus, united with all His sorrows, love and total abandon-
ment.
We now implore all the Angels and Saints to intercede
for us as we pray this Holy Novena to the Most Holy Face
of Jesus and for the glory of the most Holy Trinity, Father,
Son and Holy Spirit. Amen. (Start novena)
EIGHTH DAY
(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)
Psalm 51,16-17.
O rescue me, God my helper,
and my tongue shall ring out your goodness.
O Lord, open my lips,
and my mouth shall declare your praise.
Most merciful Face of Jesus, who in this vale of tears was
so moved by our misfortunes to call yourself the healer of
the sick, and the good Shepherd of the souls gone astray,
allow not Satan to draw us away from you, but keep us
always under your loving protection, together with all souls
who endeavour to console you. Mary, our Mother, intercede
for us. Saint Joseph, pray for us.
Through the merits of your precious blood and your Holy
Face, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardon
and mercy.
Prayer to Saint Peter
O glorious Saint Peter, who in return for thy lively and
generous faith, thy profound and sincere humility and thy
burning love, was honoured by Jesus Christ with singular
privileges, and in particular, with the leadership of the other
apostles and the primacy of the whole church, of which thou
was made the foundation stone, do thou obtain for us the
grace of a lively faith, that shall not fear to profess itself
openly in its entirety and in all of its manifestations, even
to the shedding of blood, if occasion should demand it, and
to the sacrifice of life itself in preference to surrender. Obtain
for us likewise a sincere loyalty to our Holy Mother the
Church. Grant that we may ever remain most closely and
sincerely united to the Holy Father, who is the heir of thy
faith and of thy authority, the one true visible head of the
Catholic Church. Grant, moreover, that we may follow, in
all humility and meekness, the Church's teaching and coun-
sels and may be obedient to all her precepts, in order to be
able here on earth to enjoy a peace that is sure and undis-
turbed, and to attain one day in heaven to everlasting happi-
ness. Amen.
Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)
Glory Be.
O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.
(Three times)
www.holyface.org.uk/content/holyfacenovena.htm
Novena al futuro Santo José Luis Sánchez del Río, Día Octavo
Día octavo
José veía a los valientes cristeros que pasaban veloces en sus caballos por las calles de su pueblo, les oía gritar con gallardía: ¡Viva Cristo Rey!, ¡viva la Santísima Virgen de Guadalupe!, escuchaba los relatos que contaban los mayores sobre sus hazañas en el campo contra los perseguidores de Cristo. ¡Él también soñaba en irse con ellos para defender los derechos de Cristo Rey en su patria!
Pero había un problema: sus papás no se lo permitían debido a su corta edad. José no se desanimó, y tanto insistió que, después de escribir varias veces, con apenas 13 años, logró que le permitieran enrolarse en las fuerzas cristeras que luchaban al mando del general Prudencio Mendoza, jefe de los cristeros de la zona de Cotija y sus alrededores.
El general Mendoza, viendo la resolución y ánimo de José por ser cristero, lo admitió finalmente en la tropa. Durante los primeros siete meses no le fue permitido usar armas, pero sirvió como ayudante de los soldados cristeros. José era bastante apreciado en la tropa cristera porque desde el inicio se distinguió por su servicialidad. Se le veía por todos lados del campamento, engrasando las armas, friendo los frijoles de la comida, cuidando que a los caballos no les faltara agua y pastura. Servir es reinar. La grandeza de alma radica en el fervor con que se sirve en las cosas más humildes e insignificantes. Ello prepara a los héroes y Mártires.
elblogdelbuenamor.blogspot.de/…/novena-jose-lui…
Día octavo
José veía a los valientes cristeros que pasaban veloces en sus caballos por las calles de su pueblo, les oía gritar con gallardía: ¡Viva Cristo Rey!, ¡viva la Santísima Virgen de Guadalupe!, escuchaba los relatos que contaban los mayores sobre sus hazañas en el campo contra los perseguidores de Cristo. ¡Él también soñaba en irse con ellos para defender los derechos de Cristo Rey en su patria!
Pero había un problema: sus papás no se lo permitían debido a su corta edad. José no se desanimó, y tanto insistió que, después de escribir varias veces, con apenas 13 años, logró que le permitieran enrolarse en las fuerzas cristeras que luchaban al mando del general Prudencio Mendoza, jefe de los cristeros de la zona de Cotija y sus alrededores.
El general Mendoza, viendo la resolución y ánimo de José por ser cristero, lo admitió finalmente en la tropa. Durante los primeros siete meses no le fue permitido usar armas, pero sirvió como ayudante de los soldados cristeros. José era bastante apreciado en la tropa cristera porque desde el inicio se distinguió por su servicialidad. Se le veía por todos lados del campamento, engrasando las armas, friendo los frijoles de la comida, cuidando que a los caballos no les faltara agua y pastura. Servir es reinar. La grandeza de alma radica en el fervor con que se sirve en las cosas más humildes e insignificantes. Ello prepara a los héroes y Mártires.
elblogdelbuenamor.blogspot.de/…/novena-jose-lui…
NOVENA of the HOLY FACE SEVENTH DAY:
DAILY PREPARATORY PRAYER
O Most Holy and Blessed Trinity, through the intercession
of Holy Mary, whose soul was pierced through by a sword
of sorrow at the sight of the passion of her Divine Son, we
ask your help in making a perfect Novena of reparation with
Jesus, united with all His sorrows, love and total abandon-
ment.
We now implore all the Angels and Saints to intercede
for us as we pray this Holy Novena to the Most Holy Face
of Jesus and for the glory of the most Holy Trinity, Father,
Son and Holy Spirit. Amen. (Start novena)
(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p.l)
Psalm 51,14-15.
Give me again the joy of your help,
with a spirit of fervour sustain me,
that I may teach transgressors your ways
and sinners may return to you.
Lord Jesus! After contemplating Thy features, disfigured
by grief, after meditating upon Thy passion with compunction
and love, how can our hearts fail to be inflamed with a holy
hatred of sin, which even now outrages Thy Adorable Face!
Lord, suffer us not to be content with mere compassion, but
give us grace so closely to follow Thee in this Calvary, so
that the approbrium destined for Thee may fall on us, 0
Jesus, that thus we may have a share, small though it may
be, in expiation of sin. Amen. Mary, our Mother, intercede
for us. Saint Joseph pray for us.
Through the merits of your precious blood and your Holy
Face, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardon
and mercy.
Prayer in Honour of Mary
Hail Mary, Daughter of God the Father! Hail Mary, Mother
of God the Son! Hail Mary, Spouse of the Holy Spirit! Hail
Mary, Temple of the Most Holy Trinity! Hail Mary, our
mistress, our wealth, our mystic rose. Queen of our hearts,
our Mother, our life, our sweetness and our dearest hope!
We are all Thine, and all we have is Thine. O Virgin blessed
above all things, may Thy soul be in us to magnify the Lord;
may Thy spirit be in us to rejoice in God. Place Thyself, 0
faithful Virgin, as a seal upon our hearts, that in Thee and
through Thee we may be found faithful to God. Grant, most
gracious Virgin, that we may be numbered among those
whom Thou art pleased to love, to teach and to guide, to
favour and to protect as Thy children. Grant that with the help
of Thy love, we may despise all earthly consolation and cling
to heavenly things, until through the Holy Spirit, Thy faithful
spouse, and through Thee, His faithful spouse, Jesus Christ,
Thy Son, be formed within us for the glory of the Father.
Amen. (St. Grignon de Montfort)
Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)
Glory Be.
O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.
(Three times)
www.holyface.org.uk/content/holyfacenovena.htm
En su casa conoció la pobreza y el trabajo desde pequeño, pero sobre todo, creció rodeado de unidad familiar y de los valores cristianos que dan sentido a la vida: la fe, la caridad hacia propios y extraños, concretados en una piedad sólida que le transmitieron sus …More
Novena al futuro Santo José Luis Sánchez del Río, Día séptimo
Día séptimo
¿Cómo se explica tanto amor y valentía en este niño?
En su casa conoció la pobreza y el trabajo desde pequeño, pero sobre todo, creció rodeado de unidad familiar y de los valores cristianos que dan sentido a la vida: la fe, la caridad hacia propios y extraños, concretados en una piedad sólida que le transmitieron sus padres. Desde que hiciera su Primera Comunión, José había tomado la decisión de cultivar una amistad sincera y fiel con Jesús.
Tomemos plena conciencia de la importancia de defender las familias. De no dejarnos desarticular por costumbres que degradan y desintegran las familias cristianas.
elblogdelbuenamor.blogspot.de/…/novena-jose-lui…
Día séptimo
¿Cómo se explica tanto amor y valentía en este niño?
En su casa conoció la pobreza y el trabajo desde pequeño, pero sobre todo, creció rodeado de unidad familiar y de los valores cristianos que dan sentido a la vida: la fe, la caridad hacia propios y extraños, concretados en una piedad sólida que le transmitieron sus padres. Desde que hiciera su Primera Comunión, José había tomado la decisión de cultivar una amistad sincera y fiel con Jesús.
Tomemos plena conciencia de la importancia de defender las familias. De no dejarnos desarticular por costumbres que degradan y desintegran las familias cristianas.
elblogdelbuenamor.blogspot.de/…/novena-jose-lui…
NOVENA of THE HOLY FACE SIXTH DAY
DAILY PREPARATORY PRAYER
O Most Holy and Blessed Trinity, through the intercession
of Holy Mary, whose soul was pierced through by a sword
of sorrow at the sight of the passion of her Divine Son, we
ask your help in making a perfect Novena of reparation with
Jesus, united with all His sorrows, love and total abandon-
ment.
We now implore all the Angels and Saints to intercede
for us as we pray this Holy Novena to the Most Holy Face
of Jesus and for the glory of the most Holy Trinity, Father,
Son and Holy Spirit. Amen. (Start novena)
SIXTH DAY
(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)
Psalm 51,12-13.
A pure heart create for us O God,
put a steadfast spirit within us.
Do not cast us away from your presence
nor deprive us of your Holy Spirit.
May our hearts be cleansed, O Lord, by the inpouring of
the Holy Spirit, and may He render them fruitful by watering
them with His heavenly dew. Mary, the most chaste spouse
of the Holy Spirit, intercede for us, Saint Joseph pray for us.
Through the merits of your precious blood and your Holy
Face, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardon
and mercy.
Prayer to Saint Michael the Archangel
O Victorious Prince, most humble guardian of the Church
of God and of faithful souls, who with such charity and zeal
took part in so many conflicts and gained such great victories
over the enemy, for the conservation and protection of the
honour and glory we all owe to God, as well as for the promo-
tion of our salvation; come, we pray Thee, to our assistance.
for we are continually besieged with such great perils by our
enemies, the flesh, the world and the devil, and as Thou
wast a leader for the people of God through the desert, so
also be our faithful leader, and companion through the desert
of this world, until Thou conduct us safely into the happy
land of the living, in that blessed fatherland from which we
are all exiles. Amen. (St. Aloysius)
Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)
Glory Be.
O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.
(Three times)
www.holyface.org.uk/content/holyfacenovena.htm
Novena al futuro Santo José Luis Sánchez del Río, Día sexto
No pensemos que se trata de un hecho aislado, porque casos como el del niño José Sánchez del Río son conocidos por centenares en los lugares donde se desarrolló la epopeya de La Cristiada. Se guardan en la memoria fiel de los viejos, quienes entonces eran niños o jóvenes cuando ocurrieron los hechos, y también fueron transmitidos de boca en boca a las siguientes generaciones para que no olvidaran el testimonio de sus mayores. Muchos valientes mártires cristeros de toda edad y condición social, niños, jóvenes y adultos, ofrecieron generosamente su sangre por confesar a Cristo y defender la libertad religiosa, y esto ocurrió principalmente en los estados de Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Colima, Zacatecas, Coahuila, México, Durango, Tabasco y Guerrero, que son los lugares donde la persecución fue más violenta. En aquellos años difíciles, la idea de ser Mártir por Cristo Rey era común y no era extraña a la gente.
En aquel entonces la gente tenía bien clara la idea del martirio, y a lo que se exponían los cristeros. Decía un testigo que ha vivido la persecución: mi pobre madre, que en paz descanse, doña Petra Rivas, que era muy cristera y llevaba ropa y alimentos a los sublevados, me decía a mí: “Yo quiero un hijo Mártir. ¿Por qué no te vas con ellos?” Yo le respondía: -Mamá, yo no sirvo para eso ni sé montar a caballo; basta con que yo sea confesor.
elblogdelbuenamor.blogspot.de/…/novena-jose-lui…
No pensemos que se trata de un hecho aislado, porque casos como el del niño José Sánchez del Río son conocidos por centenares en los lugares donde se desarrolló la epopeya de La Cristiada. Se guardan en la memoria fiel de los viejos, quienes entonces eran niños o jóvenes cuando ocurrieron los hechos, y también fueron transmitidos de boca en boca a las siguientes generaciones para que no olvidaran el testimonio de sus mayores. Muchos valientes mártires cristeros de toda edad y condición social, niños, jóvenes y adultos, ofrecieron generosamente su sangre por confesar a Cristo y defender la libertad religiosa, y esto ocurrió principalmente en los estados de Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Colima, Zacatecas, Coahuila, México, Durango, Tabasco y Guerrero, que son los lugares donde la persecución fue más violenta. En aquellos años difíciles, la idea de ser Mártir por Cristo Rey era común y no era extraña a la gente.
En aquel entonces la gente tenía bien clara la idea del martirio, y a lo que se exponían los cristeros. Decía un testigo que ha vivido la persecución: mi pobre madre, que en paz descanse, doña Petra Rivas, que era muy cristera y llevaba ropa y alimentos a los sublevados, me decía a mí: “Yo quiero un hijo Mártir. ¿Por qué no te vas con ellos?” Yo le respondía: -Mamá, yo no sirvo para eso ni sé montar a caballo; basta con que yo sea confesor.
elblogdelbuenamor.blogspot.de/…/novena-jose-lui…
NOVENA of the HOLY FACE FIFTH DAY
DAILY PREPARATORY PRAYER
O Most Holy and Blessed Trinity, through the intercession
of Holy Mary, whose soul was pierced through by a sword
of sorrow at the sight of the passion of her Divine Son, we
ask your help in making a perfect Novena of reparation with
Jesus, united with all His sorrows, love and total abandon-
ment.
We now implore all the Angels and Saints to intercede
for us as we pray this Holy Novena to the Most Holy Face
of Jesus and for the glory of the most Holy Trinity, Father,
Son and Holy Spirit. Amen. (Start novena)
FIFTH DAY
(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)
Psalm 51,10-11.
Make me hear rejoicing and gladness,
that the bones you have crushed may revive.
From my sins turn away your Face,
and blot out all my guilt.
Holy Face of Jesus, Sacred Countenance of God, how
great is your patience with humankind, how infinite your
forgiveness. We are sinners, yet you love us. This gives us
courage. For the glory of your Holy Face and of the Blessed
Trinity, hear and answer us. Mary our Mother, intercede for
us, Saint Joseph, pray for us.
Through the merits of your precious blood and your Holy
Face, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardon
and mercy.
Prayer to Saint Joseph
Dear Saint Joseph! Adopt us as thy children, take charge
of our salvation; watch over us day and night; preserve us
from occasions of sin; obtain for us purity of body and soul,
and the spirit of prayer, through thy intercession with Jesus,
grant us a spirit of sacrifice, of humility and self-denial;
obtain for us a burning love for Jesus in the Blessed Sacra-
ment, and a sweet, tender love for Mary, our Mother.
Saint Joseph, be with us in life, be with us in death and
obtain for us a favourable judgment from Jesus, our merciful
Saviour. Amen.
Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)
Glory Be.
O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.
(Three times)
www.holyface.org.uk/content/holyfacenovena.htm
Novena al futuro Santo José Luis Sánchez del Río Día quinto
Primero lo torturaron cortándole las plantas de los pies, para después obligarlo a caminar con sus pies sangrantes por las calles empedradas del pueblo hasta el cementerio, donde finalmente lo remataron. Mientras lo conducían los soldados hacia el camposanto, el niño cristero no cesaba de aclamar a Cristo Rey ante el asombro y rabia de los soldados, y la admiración del pueblo que presenció su martirio. Mientras caminaba hacia el suplicio, como otro Cristo, iba dejando las huellas de sangre por el camino. Al llegar al lugar, lo colocaron al lado de una zanja, mientras él seguía gritando vivas a Cristo Rey. Entonces se abalanzaron unos esbirros contra él y lo cosieron a puñaladas y a tiros. Cayó en el hoyo y lo taparon, retirándose después satisfechos de su hazaña. Todo en presencia de sus padres.
elblogdelbuenamor.blogspot.de/…/novena-jose-lui…
Primero lo torturaron cortándole las plantas de los pies, para después obligarlo a caminar con sus pies sangrantes por las calles empedradas del pueblo hasta el cementerio, donde finalmente lo remataron. Mientras lo conducían los soldados hacia el camposanto, el niño cristero no cesaba de aclamar a Cristo Rey ante el asombro y rabia de los soldados, y la admiración del pueblo que presenció su martirio. Mientras caminaba hacia el suplicio, como otro Cristo, iba dejando las huellas de sangre por el camino. Al llegar al lugar, lo colocaron al lado de una zanja, mientras él seguía gritando vivas a Cristo Rey. Entonces se abalanzaron unos esbirros contra él y lo cosieron a puñaladas y a tiros. Cayó en el hoyo y lo taparon, retirándose después satisfechos de su hazaña. Todo en presencia de sus padres.
elblogdelbuenamor.blogspot.de/…/novena-jose-lui…
NOVENA OF THE HOLY FACE FOURTH DAY
(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)
Psalm 51,8-9.
DAILY PREPARATORY PRAYER
O Most Holy and Blessed Trinity, through the intercession
of Holy Mary, whose soul was pierced through by a sword
of sorrow at the sight of the passion of her Divine Son, we
ask your help in making a perfect Novena of reparation with
Jesus, united with all His sorrows, love and total abandon-
ment.
We now implore all the Angels and Saints to intercede
for us as we pray this Holy Novena to the Most Holy Face
of Jesus and for the glory of the most Holy Trinity, Father,
Son and Holy Spirit. Amen. (Start novena)
Indeed you love truth in the heart;
then in the secret of my heart teach me Wisdom.
O purify me, then I shall be clean;
O wash me. I shall be whiter than snow.
O Lord Jesus, who has said, learn of me for I am meek
and gentle of heart, and who did manifest upon Thy Holy
Face the sentiments of Thy divine heart, grant that we may
love to come frequently and meditate upon Thy divine fea-
tures. We may read there Thy gentleness and Thy humility,
and learn how to form our hearts in the practice of these two
virtues which Thou desires to see shine in Thy servants.
Mary our Mother and Saint Joseph help us.
Through the merits of Thy precious blood and your Holy
Face, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardon
and mercy.
Prayer in Honour of the Dolours of the Blessed Virgin
O Most Holy and afflicted Virgin, Queen of Martyrs! Who
stood beneath the cross, witnessing the agony of your dying
Son, look down with a mother's tenderness and pity on us
as we kneel before you to venerate your Dolours and place
our requests, with filial confidence, in the sanctuary of your
wounded heart. Present them on our behalf to Jesus, through
the merits of His most sacred Passion and Death, together
with your sufferings at the foot of the cross, and through the
united efficacy of both, obtain the favour which we humbly
ask. To whom shall we go in our wants and miseries if not
to you. O Mother of Mercy, who having so deeply drunk of
the chalice of your Son, graciously alleviate the sufferings
of those who still sigh in this land of exile. Amen.
Prayer to the Souls in Purgatory
My Jesus, by the sorrows you suffered in your agony in
the garden, in your scourging and crowning with thorns, in
the way to Calvary, in your crucifixion and death, have
mercy on the souls in Purgatory, and especially on those that
are most forsaken. Deliver them from the dire torments they
endure. Call them and admit them to your most sweet embrace
in Paradise. Amen.
Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)
Glory Be.
O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.
(Three times)
www.holyface.org.uk/content/holyfacenovena.htm
