3 NOVENAS: The Holy Face - Bl. Anna Katharina Emmerick - Bl. José Luis Sánchez del Río.



This novena prayer may be said at any time, but especially in the nine days leading up to the Feast of the Holy Face on Shrove Tuesday

DAILY PREPARATORY PRAYER

O Most Holy and Blessed Trinity, through the intercession

of Holy Mary, whose soul was pierced through by a sword

of sorrow at the sight of the passion of her Divine Son, we

ask your help in making a perfect Novena of reparation with

Jesus, united with all His sorrows, love and total abandon-

ment.

We now implore all the Angels and Saints to intercede

for us as we pray this Holy Novena to the Most Holy Face

of Jesus and for the glory of the most Holy Trinity, Father,

Son and Holy Spirit. Amen. (Start novena)

NOVENA IN HONOR OF THE MOST

HOLY FACE OF JESUS

"All those who, attracted by my love, and venerating my

countenance, shall receive, by virtue of my humanity, a

brilliant and vivid impression of my divinity. This splendour

shall enlighten the depths of their souls, so that in eternal

glory the celestial court shall marvel at the marked likeness

of their features with my divine countenance." (Our Lord

Jesus Christ to St. Gertrude)

FIRST DAY

(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)

Psalm 51,3-4.

Have mercy on me, O God in your goodness,

in your great tenderness wipe away my faults:

wash me clean of my guilt, purify me from my sin.

O most Holy Face of Jesus, look with tenderness on us

who are sinners. You are a merciful God, full of love and

compassion. Keep us pure of heart, so that we may see Thee

always. Mary, our Mother, intercede for us; Saint Joseph.

pray for us.

Through the merits of your precious blood and your Holy

Face, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardon

and mercy.

Prayer to Our Almighty Father

Almighty Father, come into our hearts, and so fill us with

your love that forsaking all evil desires, we may embrace

you, our only good. Show us, O Lord our God, what you

are to us. Say to our souls, I am your salvation, speak so

that we may hear. Our hearts are before you; open our ears;

let us hasten after your voice. Hide not your Face from us,

we beseech you, O Lord. Open our hearts so that you may

enter in. Repair the ruined mansions, that you may dwell

therein. Hear us, O Heavenly Father, for the sake of your

only Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, who lives and reigns with

you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen.

(St. Augustine)

Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)

Glory Be.

O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.

(Three times)



SECOND DAY

(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer), (p. 1)

Psalm 51,5-6a.

My offences truly I know them;

My sin is always before me.

Against you, you alone, have I sinned;

What is evil in your sight I have done.

Most Holy Face of Jesus, we are truly sorry that we have

hurt you so much by constantly doing what is wrong; and

for all the good works we have failed to do. Immaculate

Heart of Mary, Saint Joseph, intercede for us, help us to

console the Most Holy Face of Jesus. Pray that we may share

in the tremendous love Thou hast for one another, and for

the most Holy and Blessed Trinity. Amen.

Through the merits of your precious blood and your Holy

Face, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardon

and mercy.

Prayer to the Holy Spirit

Come, Holy Spirit, Sanctifier, all powerful God of love,

Thou who didst fill the Virgin Mary with grace, Thou who

didst wonderfully transform the hearts of the apostles. Thou

who didst endow all Thy martyrs with a miraculous heroism,

come and sanctify us, illumine our minds, strengthen our

wills, purify our consciences, rectify our judgments, set our

hearts on fire and preserve us from the misfortune of resisting

Thine inspirations. We consecrate to Thee our understanding,

our heart and our will, our whole being for time and for

eternity. May our understanding be always submissive to

Thy heavenly inspirations and to the teachings of Thy Holy

Catholic Church, of which Thou art the infallible guide; may

our heart he ever inflamed with love of God and neighbour,

may our will be ever conformed to the divine will, and may

our whole life be a faithful imitation of the life and virtues

of our Lord and Saviour. Jesus Christ, to whom with the

Father and Thee be honour and glory forever. Amen.

Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)

Glory Be.

O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.

(Three times)



THIRD DAY

(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)

Psalm 51,6b-7.

You are just when you pass sentence on me,

blameless when you give judgment.

You know I was born guilty,

a sinner from the moment of conception.

Prayer of Pope Pius IX

O Jesus! Cast upon us a look of mercy: turn your Face

towards each of us as you did to Veronica; not that we may

see it with our bodily eyes, for this we do not deserve, but

turn it towards our hearts, so that, remembering you, we

may ever draw from this fountain of strength the vigour neces-

sary to sustain the combats of life. Amen. Mary, our Mother,

and Saint Joseph, pray for us.

Through the merits of your precious blood and your Holy

Face, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardon

and mercy.

Prayer of Saint Francis

All highest, glorious God, cast your light into the darkness

of our hearts, give us true faith, firm hope, perfect charity

and profound humility, so that with wisdom, courage and

perception, O Lord, we may do what is truly your holy will.

Amen.

To the Angels and Saints

We salute you, through the Holy Face and Sacred Heart

of Jesus, O all you Holy Angels and Saints of God. We

rejoice in your glory, and we give thanks to our Lord for

all the benefits which He has showered upon you; we praise

Him, and glorify Him, and for an increase of your joy and

honour, we offer Him the most Holy Face and gentle Heart

of Jesus. Pray that we may become formed according to the

heart of God. Amen.

Pray (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1) Glory

Be.

O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.

(Three times)

FOURTH DAY

(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)

Psalm 51,8-9.

Indeed you love truth in the heart;

then in the secret of my heart teach me Wisdom.

O purify me, then I shall be clean;

O wash me. I shall be whiter than snow.

O Lord Jesus, who has said, learn of me for I am meek

and gentle of heart, and who did manifest upon Thy Holy

Face the sentiments of Thy divine heart, grant that we may

love to come frequently and meditate upon Thy divine fea-

tures. We may read there Thy gentleness and Thy humility,

and learn how to form our hearts in the practice of these two

virtues which Thou desires to see shine in Thy servants.

Mary our Mother and Saint Joseph help us.

Through the merits of Thy precious blood and your Holy

Face, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardon

and mercy.

Prayer in Honour of the Dolours of the Blessed Virgin

O Most Holy and afflicted Virgin, Queen of Martyrs! Who

stood beneath the cross, witnessing the agony of your dying

Son, look down with a mother's tenderness and pity on us

as we kneel before you to venerate your Dolours and place

our requests, with filial confidence, in the sanctuary of your

wounded heart. Present them on our behalf to Jesus, through

the merits of His most sacred Passion and Death, together

with your sufferings at the foot of the cross, and through the

united efficacy of both, obtain the favour which we humbly

ask. To whom shall we go in our wants and miseries if not

to you. O Mother of Mercy, who having so deeply drunk of

the chalice of your Son, graciously alleviate the sufferings

of those who still sigh in this land of exile. Amen.

Prayer to the Souls in Purgatory

My Jesus, by the sorrows you suffered in your agony in

the garden, in your scourging and crowning with thorns, in

the way to Calvary, in your crucifixion and death, have

mercy on the souls in Purgatory, and especially on those that

are most forsaken. Deliver them from the dire torments they

endure. Call them and admit them to your most sweet embrace

in Paradise. Amen.

Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)

Glory Be.

O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.

(Three times)

FIFTH DAY

(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)

Psalm 51,10-11.

Make me hear rejoicing and gladness,

that the bones you have crushed may revive.

From my sins turn away your Face,

and blot out all my guilt.

Holy Face of Jesus, Sacred Countenance of God, how

great is your patience with humankind, how infinite your

forgiveness. We are sinners, yet you love us. This gives us

courage. For the glory of your Holy Face and of the Blessed

Trinity, hear and answer us. Mary our Mother, intercede for

us, Saint Joseph, pray for us.

Through the merits of your precious blood and your Holy

Face, O Jesus, grant us our petition.................. Pardon

and mercy.

Prayer to Saint Joseph

Dear Saint Joseph! Adopt us as thy children, take charge

of our salvation; watch over us day and night; preserve us

from occasions of sin; obtain for us purity of body and soul,

and the spirit of prayer, through thy intercession with Jesus,

grant us a spirit of sacrifice, of humility and self-denial;

obtain for us a burning love for Jesus in the Blessed Sacra-

ment, and a sweet, tender love for Mary, our Mother.

Saint Joseph, be with us in life, be with us in death and

obtain for us a favourable judgment from Jesus, our merciful

Saviour. Amen.

Pray one (1) Our Father, three (3) Hail Mary's, one (1)

Glory Be.

O Bleeding Face, O Face Divine, be every adoration Thine.

(Three times)

SIXTH DAY

(Console Holy Face and recite Daily Preparatory Prayer).(p. 1)

Psalm 51,12-13.

A pure heart create for us O God,

put a steadfast spirit within us.

Do not cast us away from your presence

nor deprive us of your Holy Spirit.

May our hearts be cleansed, O Lord, by the inpouring of

the Holy Spirit, and may He render them fruitful by watering

them with His heavenly dew. …