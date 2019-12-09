San Juan Diego

On 9 December 1531, Juan Diego was in a hurry to church to attend Mass in celebration of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception (then celebrated on the 9th). However, he was stopped by the beautiful … More

On 9 December 1531, Juan Diego was in a hurry to church to attend Mass in celebration of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception (then celebrated on the 9th). However, he was stopped by the beautiful sight of a radiant woman who introduced herself, in his native tongue, as the "ever-perfect holy Mary, who has the honour to be the mother of the true God." His feast day is celebrated on this day (9 Dec). Statue of the saint from a chapel in Baja California.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr