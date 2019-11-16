France: Another Desecration of a Church

Saint Etienne church in Tonnay-Charente, France, was vandalised on November 9.A statue and the tabernacle were damaged and hosts spread on the floor.According to La-Croix.com a liturgical cloth was hung up in a way that a cross could be seen upside down.La Rochelle-Saintes Bishop Georges Colomb believes that the attack was directed against the Blessed Sacrament.He called this an “aggression, expression of hatred against Christ and his Church, manifestation of violence, cowardice and stupidity.”