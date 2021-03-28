Clicks1.2K
Palm Sunday in Jerusalem. ChristianMediacenter on Mar 31, 2015. Palm Sunday is a Christian moveable feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter. The feast commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry …More
Palm Sunday in Jerusalem.
ChristianMediacenter on Mar 31, 2015. Palm Sunday is a Christian moveable feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter. The feast commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four canonical Gospels.[3]
In many Christian denominations, worship services on Palm Sunday include a procession of the faithful carrying palms, representing the palm branches the crowd scattered in front of Jesus as he rode into Jerusalem. The difficulty of procuring palms in unfavorable climates led to their substitution with branches of native trees, including box, yew, willow, and olive. The Sunday was often named after these substitute trees, as in Yew Sunday, or by the general term Branch Sunday.
On the first day of Unleavened Bread the disciples came to Jesus and asked: "Where do You want us to prepare for You to eat the Passover?"
On the first day of Unleavened Bread the disciples came to Jesus and asked: "Where do You want us to prepare for You to eat the Passover?"
He sent two of His disciples and said to them: "Go into the city and behold, you will meet a man among you, bearing a vessel of water. Follow him, and in the place where he enters say to the owner of the house: "Our Master says, 'Where is the house chamber, where I may eat the Passover with my disciples?' And behold, he will show you a great upper room, laid out and prepared. There make ready for us." And His disciples went out and they came to the city. They found just as He told them, and they prepared the Passover.
When it was evening He arrived with the twelve. And as they reclined and ate, Jesus said: "Amen, I say to you, one of you who eat with Me will betray Me!"
But they began to lose heart, and they were saying to Him, each one: "Is it I?" But He said to them: "One of the twelve who dips with Me in the dish. The Son of Man goes just as it is written about Him, but woe to that man by whose hand the Son of Man is betrayed. It were better for that man if he had not been born!"
AND WHILE THEY WERE EATING, HE TOOK BREAD, GAVE THANKS, BROKE IT AND GAVE IT TO THEM. AND HE SAID TO THEM: "TAKE, THIS IS MY BODY, WHICH IS GIVEN FOR YOU FOR FORGIVENESS OF SINS! DO THIS FOR A COMMEMORATION OF ME!"
In the same way He took the cup also after supper, saying:
"THIS IS MY BLOOD OF THE NEW COVENANT, WHICH IS SHED IN EXCHANGE FOR THE MANY!
DO THIS, AS OFTEN AS YOU DRINK IT, IN COMMEMORATION OF ME!"
AMEN, I SAY TO YOU, I SHALL NOT DRINK FROM THE FRUIT OF THE VINE AGAIN UNTIL THE DAY IN WHICH I SHALL DRINK IT ANEW IN THE KINGDOM OF GOD!"
Then they sang praises, and they went out to Tur Zaytay.
And Jesus said to them: "All of you will be ashamed of Me this night, for it is written: 'I shall smite the Shepherd, and his lambs will be scattered.' BUT WHEN I AM RISEN, I SHALL GO BEFORE YOU TO GALILEE!" Mark, 14, 12-28
"For I received from the LORD that which I also delivered to you, that the LORD JESUS in the Night in which He was betrayed took bread, and when He had given thanks, He broke it and said:
"TAKE, THIS IS MY BODY, WHICH IS GIVEN FOR YOU FOR FORGIVENESS OF SINS! DO THIS FOR A COMMEMORATION OF ME!"
In the same way He took the cup also after supper, saying:
"THIS IS MY BLOOD OF THE NEW COVENANT, WHICH IS SHED IN EXCHANGE FOR THE MANY!
DO THIS, AS OFTEN AS YOU DRINK IT, IN COMMEMORATION OF ME!"
For as often as you eat this bread and drink the cup, you proclaim the LORD´S death until He comes. Therefore whoever eats the bread or drinks the cup of the LORD in an unworthy manner, shall be guilty of the body and the blood of the LORD!" 1 Corinthians 11, 23-27
The Chief Priests and the Pharisees were gathered, and they were saying: "What shall we do? This man is doing great miracles." And if we allow him to do so, all the people will believe in Him and the Romans will come and take away our position and our people." But one of them, whose name was Caiaphas, was the High Priest that year, and he said to them: "You know nothing, and you do not consider that is profitable for us that one man should die instead of the people, and not that the whole people perish." But this he said not of his own accord, but because he was the High Priest that year, he prophesied that Jesus was going to die for the people of God. And not only in place of the people, but so that also the children of God who had scattered, He would gather together into one. And from that day they planned to kill him.
But the Passover of the Jews was drawing near. Many came out from the villages to Jerusalem before the feast to purify their souls. And they were seeking for Jesus, and they were saying to one another in the Temple: "What do you think? Will he come to the feast?" But the Chief Priests and the Pharisees ordered that if anyone knew where He was, he would show them so that they might seize him. John 11,47-57
