Palm Sunday in Jerusalem.

On the first day of Unleavened Bread the disciples came to Jesus and asked: "Where do You want us to prepare for You to eat the Passover?"

He sent two of His disciples and said to them: "Go into the city and behold, you will meet a man among you, bearing a vessel of water. Follow him, and in the place where he enters say to the owner of the house: "Our Master says, 'Where is the house chamber, where I may eat the Passover with my disciples?' And behold, he will show you a great upper room, laid out and prepared. There make ready for us." And His disciples went out and they came to the city. They found just as He told them, and they prepared the Passover.

When it was evening He arrived with the twelve. And as they reclined and ate, Jesus said: "Amen, I say to you, one of you who eat with Me will betray Me!"

But they began to lose heart, and they were saying to Him, each one: "Is it I?" But He said to them: "One of the twelve who dips with Me in the dish. The Son of Man goes just as it is written about Him, but woe to that man by whose hand the Son of Man is betrayed. It were better for that man if he had not been born!"

AND WHILE THEY WERE EATING, HE TOOK BREAD, GAVE THANKS, BROKE IT AND GAVE IT TO THEM. AND HE SAID TO THEM: "TAKE, THIS IS MY BODY, WHICH IS GIVEN FOR YOU FOR FORGIVENESS OF SINS! DO THIS FOR A COMMEMORATION OF ME!"

In the same way He took the cup also after supper, saying:

"THIS IS MY BLOOD OF THE NEW COVENANT, WHICH IS SHED IN EXCHANGE FOR THE MANY!

DO THIS, AS OFTEN AS YOU DRINK IT, IN COMMEMORATION OF ME!"

AMEN, I SAY TO YOU, I SHALL NOT DRINK FROM THE FRUIT OF THE VINE AGAIN UNTIL THE DAY IN WHICH I SHALL DRINK IT ANEW IN THE KINGDOM OF GOD!"

Then they sang praises, and they went out to Tur Zaytay.

And Jesus said to them: "All of you will be ashamed of Me this night, for it is written: 'I shall smite the Shepherd, and his lambs will be scattered.' BUT WHEN I AM RISEN, I SHALL GO BEFORE YOU TO GALILEE!" Mark, 14, 12-28

"For I received from the LORD that which I also delivered to you, that the LORD JESUS in the Night in which He was betrayed took bread, and when He had given thanks, He broke it and said:

"TAKE, THIS IS MY BODY, WHICH IS GIVEN FOR YOU FOR FORGIVENESS OF SINS! DO THIS FOR A COMMEMORATION OF ME!"

In the same way He took the cup also after supper, saying:

"THIS IS MY BLOOD OF THE NEW COVENANT, WHICH IS SHED IN EXCHANGE FOR THE MANY!

DO THIS, AS OFTEN AS YOU DRINK IT, IN COMMEMORATION OF ME!"

For as often as you eat this bread and drink the cup, you proclaim the LORD´S death until He comes. Therefore whoever eats the bread or drinks the cup of the LORD in an unworthy manner, shall be guilty of the body and the blood of the LORD!" 1 Corinthians 11, 23-27