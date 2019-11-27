ANF Message: 8 Reasons Why You Should Avoid Fr. James Martin

Beware of false prophets, who come to you in the clothing of sheep, but inwardly they are ravening wolves" (Matt. 7:15). True pastors always lead souls to practice virtue. Pastors who really care … More

Beware of false prophets, who come to you in the clothing of sheep, but inwardly they are ravening wolves" (Matt. 7:15). True pastors always lead souls to practice virtue. Pastors who really care about their flock never build bridges with sin or try to normalize impure vice. But -- like a wolf in sheep's clothing -- Fr. Martin is twisting 2,000 years of Church teaching in order to favor the homosexual movement. You'll find 8 reasons in this video to stay away from Fr. Martin. His positions are not only at odds with the Bible but also against natural law, Papal documents, the Fathers of the Church, the Catechism of the Catholic Church and countless saints. So what can we do about it? 1. We must stand faithful to God, His Commandments and 2,000 years of Catholic teaching. 2. We must proclaim the truth with charity, mindful of Our Lord's promise: The gates of Hell shall not prevail against the Church. 3. We must remain vigilant and prayerfully oppose Fr. Martin's errors. Please caution others about Fr. Martin's errors by sharing this video. #JamesMartin