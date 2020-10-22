Clicks61

Sanjay - A burqa-clad Muslim woman has been arrested by Lyon Police moments ago at Part-Dieu station in #Lyon city. She was carrying several bags and threatened to explode them and shouted "Allah Akbar. Security officers immediately evacuated the station area &amp; security perimeter set up

gerard57
2
A burqa-clad Muslim woman has been arrested by Lyon Police moments ago at Part-Dieu station in #Lyon city. She was carrying several bags and threatened to explode them and shouted "Allah Akbar. …More
A burqa-clad Muslim woman has been arrested by Lyon Police moments ago at Part-Dieu station in #Lyon city. She was carrying several bags and threatened to explode them and shouted "Allah Akbar. Security officers immediately evacuated the station area & security perimeter set up twitter.com/…us/1319288306069172224/video/1
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Jim Dorchak
  • Report
How do they know she is a woman if she is wearing a burqua?
Jim Dorchak
  • Report
How do they know she is a woman when she is burqa clad?
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up