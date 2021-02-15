Vatican Considers Banning Latin Mass From St Peter

always

The chapter of the Vatican's St Peter's basilica - or whoever is behind this - considers banning the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) and all private masses at the basilica's side altars.In Saint Peter's, it waspossible for priests to celebrate private Masses, however, some years ago, this possibility was limited to the morning hours.Since John Paul II, the TLM could be celebrated in the crypt. Benedict XVI allowed its celebration also in other parts of the basilica.Rorate-Caeli.Blogspot.com (January 23) has learned that “those venerable practices may be about to be abolished.” This would be another step to turning the basilica into a museum.