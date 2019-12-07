Clicks75
Archbishop Sheen condemns ‘false compassion’ for homosexuals in resurfaced video
In a video recorded in the early 1960s, Archbishop Sheen lectured television viewers about what he called “false compassion” for criminals, prostitutes, drug addicts, and homosexuals. “False …More
In a video recorded in the early 1960s, Archbishop Sheen lectured television viewers about what he called “false compassion” for criminals, prostitutes, drug addicts, and homosexuals. “False compassion, which is gradually growing in this country, is a pity that is shown not to the mug, but to the mugger; not to the family of the murdered, but to the murderer.”
Wow! What a courageous prophet!
"This is a false compassion. How did it start? Through literature...Where pity is extended through the novel to the good-natured slob."
