AMAZON HERESY: Viganò Stands with Catholic Resistance in Munich

Michael Matt/RTV joins the Catholic "clans" in Munich, Germany, where Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò made a surprise appearance to stand with traditional Catholic resistance to the German Bishops' attempt to implement the errors of the Amazon Synod throughout the whole Church. This Acies Ordinata event was not about numbers, by the way. It was done by personal invite to journalists and representatives of Catholic action groups around the world. The event was held within a stone's throw of Cardinal Marx's residence and was in direct resistance to his agenda. If this event had been advertised beforehand, there is a very good chance it would have been blocked. The press were there. Archbishop Viganò was there. The statement was loud and clear and we thank God for the success of this event and for the strategic brilliance of its anonymous organizers, who clearly are not looking for "likes", large numbers or personal recognition. Where this group is concerned, this is war -- and they just fired the first shot. God Save Archbishop Viganò #UniteTheClans