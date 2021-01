TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: JANUARY 11: RUSS WINTER, “WHO MURDERED FATHER ALFRED KUNZ AND WHY?”

INVESTIGATIVE WRITER RUSS WINTER JOINS THE PROGRAM AGAIN TO DISCUSS:WHO WAS FR ALBERT KUNZHIS RELATIONSHIP WITH FR MALACHI MARTIN AND FR OCONNORWAS HE KILLED BY MASONS/LUCIFERIANS?WAS FR MALACHI MARTIN KILLED? OR WAS IT REALLY AN ACCIDENT?THE LAVENDAR MAFIAFR KRAMER STORYWHO WAS FR PATRICK SCOTT AND WHY WAS HE DEMONIZED?