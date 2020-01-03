Clicks237

When you are late for Mass...

Lisi Sterndorfer
...sneak in
Ultraviolet
News Item - Three Middle Eastern men were arrested today after nervous parishioners spotted them sneaking into the back of a Catholic church carrying suspicious packages. They were taken into custody without incident. At a press conference later in the day, investigators revealed the packages contained gold, frankincense, and myrrh. This corrected initial reports the contents might be uranium and chemical weapons.
