Was It Francis' Mercy? Ascoli Bishop Retires

Ascoli Piceno Bishop Giovanni D’Ercole, 73, retired on October 29. He called his resignation in a video "difficult" but a "deeply free decision."D’Ercole wants to return to Africa where he worked from 1976 to 1984 as a member of his religious congregation. He was vice-director of the Vatican's Press Office, and appeared often on Italian State TV which made him a public figure in Italy.John Paul II made him a bishop. His early retirement has no apparent reason.However, LaNuovaBq.it learned that the Congregation for Bishops pressured D’Ercole into resigning.D’Ercole said in an April video about the coronavirus that Catholics have a right to receive the sacraments, that the Church is not a “place of contagion but a space of freedom and hope,” and that God should be obeyed more than men.