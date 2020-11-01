Was It Francis' Mercy? Ascoli Bishop Retires

Ascoli Piceno Bishop Giovanni D’Ercole, 73, retired on October 29. He called his resignation in a video "difficult" but a "deeply free decision."
D’Ercole wants to return to Africa where he worked from 1976 to 1984 as a member of his religious congregation. He was vice-director of the Vatican's Press Office, and appeared often on Italian State TV which made him a public figure in Italy.
John Paul II made him a bishop. His early retirement has no apparent reason.
However, LaNuovaBq.it learned that the Congregation for Bishops pressured D’Ercole into resigning.
D’Ercole said in an April video about the coronavirus that Catholics have a right to receive the sacraments, that the Church is not a “place of contagion but a space of freedom and hope,” and that God should be obeyed more than men.
