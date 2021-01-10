Clicks5
:PREDRAG :SAINT-GERMAIN
2
#Last10DaysOfDarkness youtu.be/BKwQ-_pjXcIMore
john333
How many more stupid conspiracies' are going to be vomited out before people realized that they been robbed of all their savings with a debt of 27 trillion dollars.
john333
Orange man is an actor
follow the money Black Rock Goldman Sachs 27 trillion debt
Who robbing the bank ?
