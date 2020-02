Daughter of the Immaculate Heart (FILM CLIP) Saint Jacinta Marto

Marysdowry The early years of Saint Jacinta Marto, one of the three seers of Fatima, who died while still a child, - looking in this clip from the FULL FILM by Mary's Dowry Productions at Jactina's … More

Saint Jacinta Marto

Memorial

20 February

Marysdowry The early years of Saint Jacinta Marto, one of the three seers of Fatima, who died while still a child, - looking in this clip from the FULL FILM by Mary's Dowry Productions at Jactina's character and her first encounter with the sufferings of Jesus. FULL FILM on DVD worldwide: www.marysdowryproductions.org/jacinta-marto-o… ProfileYoungest visionary of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal in 1917.Born11 March 1910 at Aljustrel, Santarém, PortugalDied20 February 1920 in Lisbon, Portugal of natural causesVenerated13 May 1989 by Pope John Paul II (decree of heroic virtues)Beatified13 May 2000 by Pope John Paul IICanonized13 May 2017 by Pope FrancisPatronagebodily illscaptivespeople ridiculed for their pietyprisonerssick peoplesickness