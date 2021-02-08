The living Jesus, whom you received...

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. …

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.

