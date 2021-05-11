323. The wealth we need

During Jesus’s descent into the bread and wine and after communion, let’s remember why we fall to our knees during Mass and adore him. Because Jesus is God, he lowers himself to our height and he saves us. We wish to thank him. He is the reason and faith of our worship.Jesus lowered himself to us, he took flesh in the body of a Virgin named Mary. He is God and he knows us humans, since he is the Lord of creation. He knows the heart of the human. Jesus is the only wealth we need. No need to look elsewhere.Everything that sneakily draws us in the worldly is complicit to our distance from God. We are often distracted from other activities in other places. And time flies by if we don’t allow ourselves a moment for a sincere dialogue with Jesus in our heart. That unnecessarily monopolizes our interest, causes a lack of relationship with God and makes us waste precious time.Jesus tells us that we are called to holiness. We have in us the mark of the children of God and our being is attracted by grace at every moment.Book: The heart’s missionNormand Thomas