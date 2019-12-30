´But when you are tempted, He will also provide a way out so that you can endure it´

13 No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your strength, but with the temptation will also provide the way of escape, … More

13 No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your strength, but with the temptation will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it.

Revised Standard Version Catholic Edition (RSVCE) 1 Corinthians 10:13