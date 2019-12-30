Clicks57

´But when you are tempted, He will also provide a way out so that you can endure it´

la verdad prevalece
31
13 No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your strength, but with the temptation will also provide the way of escape, …More
13 No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your strength, but with the temptation will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it.
Revised Standard Version Catholic Edition (RSVCE) 1 Corinthians 10:13
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
la verdad prevalece
"For the suffering he himself passed through while being put to the test enables him to help others when they are being put to the test."
www.bibliacatolica.com.br/new-jerusalem-bible/hebrews/2/ - Bíblia Católica Online
  • Report
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
la verdad prevalece
“But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh.”
Galatians 5:16
  • Report
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
One more comment from la verdad prevalece
la verdad prevalece
Temor de Dios y frecuencia de Sacramentos: he aquí lo que obra milagros entre la juventud. Don Bosco
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up