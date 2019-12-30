Clicks57
´But when you are tempted, He will also provide a way out so that you can endure it´
13 No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your strength, but with the temptation will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it.
Revised Standard Version Catholic Edition (RSVCE) 1 Corinthians 10:13
"For the suffering he himself passed through while being put to the test enables him to help others when they are being put to the test."
www.bibliacatolica.com.br/new-jerusalem-bible/hebrews/2/ - Bíblia Católica Online
“But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh.”
Galatians 5:16
Temor de Dios y frecuencia de Sacramentos: he aquí lo que obra milagros entre la juventud. Don Bosco