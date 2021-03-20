St Joseph Typology "As almighty God appointed Joseph, son of the patriarch Jacob, over all the land of Egypt to save grain for the people, so when the fullness of time had come and He was about to … More

St Joseph Typology



"As almighty God appointed Joseph, son of the patriarch Jacob, over all the land of Egypt to save grain for the people, so when the fullness of time had come and He was about to send to earth His only-begotten Son, the Saviour of the world, He chose another Joseph, of whom the first had been the type, and He made him the lord and chief of His household and possessions, the guardian of His choicest treasures." – Pope Bl. Pius IX. Stained glass window in the Rosary Shrine in London.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr